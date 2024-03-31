Former Jokowi aide Devid Yunanto opens voice on 2024 Boyolali regional election progress – Solopos.com





SOLOPOS.COM – Poster supporting Devid Agus Yunanto, former Jokowi aide, candidate for regent in the 2024 regional elections. (Special/Bolone Mase Boyolali)

Solopos.com, SOLO–The question of the promotion of the former collaborator of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) when he was still mayor of Solo, David Yunanto, as a candidate for Regent (Cabup) Boyolali 2024, continues to ride fast. On Saturday (30/3/2024), Secretary General of the PDI Perjuangan (PDIP) Hasto Kristiyanto, in a discussion on Sing Waras Sing Menang, also commented on Devid's progress in the 2024 Boyolali regional elections. Promotion

Hasto said Devid's progress in the Boyolali regional elections was an increasingly blatant form of nepotism. Accused of being part of nepotism, Devid Yunanto responded on Sunday (31/3/2024). I was surprised that the question of my candidacy for Boyolali could reach him as a national figure, general secretary of the largest party. “I was surprised he commented,” he said. However, on the other hand, Devid takes pride in being able to attract the attention of a character like Hasto. Because he felt like he was nobody and there was no political movement towards AD 1 Boyolali. I was surprised, but also proud. The regent doesn't even know me, he never called. In fact, the Secretary General knows better. Being followed by the Secretary General is a matter of pride, he explained. However, Devid couldn't hide his concern over Hasto's accusations of nepotism. He fears that the issue of his candidacy in the Boyolali regional elections was deliberately spread to discredit President Jokowi and his family. Seeing the orientation of the issue towards nepotism, I thought that the issue may have been deliberately brought up to discredit Pak Jokowi. “We don’t know where the problem started, it just appeared in Sopo,” he explained. Devid said Jokowi never asked him to run for the position of Boyolali regional head. Never. Isn't this just an order, let alone report it. “I don’t have to do anything either,” he said. According to Devid, the situation would have been different if he had contacted political party leaders and personalities. Including if he created a social movement to advance the regional elections. Asked about the suggestion to run as Boyolali regional leader, Devid said he did not know where it came from. But he suspects this cannot be divorced from the impact of the 2024 electoral contest. Maybe the people of Boyolali want something new, different, or even better. Possible. I don't have designs like that. “If there had been, I would have gone to the field,” he stressed. Check out other news and articles at Google News Discover various selected and latest news from Solopos.com on the WhatsApp channel by clicking on Soloposcom and Telegram Group “Latest news from Solopos.com” Click on this link.

