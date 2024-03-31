Senator Warnock compares Trump selling Bibles to money changers who drew the wrath of Christ





Senator Raphael Warnock got biblical on former President Donald Trump on Easter Sunday.

Ripping the 77-year-old for licensing his name to sell “God Bless the USA Bibles,” Warnock (D-Ga.) drew parallels between Trump and the money changers of the New Testament.

“The Bible doesn't need Donald Trump's endorsement and Jesus, in the very last week of his life, drove the money changers out of the temple,” Warnock said Sunday on TV's “State of the Union.” CNN.

“The sad thing is none of us are surprised by this. That’s what we expect from the former president,” added the longtime senior pastor of the famed Ebenezer Baptist Church, where Martin Luther King Jr. preached.

“At the end of the day. I think he's trying to sell a great merchandise to the American people and it's working in 2016.”

Raphael Warnock then delivered a sermon for Easter Sunday. CNN

Trump last week publicly endorsed the “God Bless the USA Bible,” which sells for $59.99 each. He presented it as part of a sort of “Make America Pray Again” initiative.

Although profits from sales are not directly allocated to his campaign, he licenses his brand and therefore benefits from it, according to a “God Bless the USA Bible” website.

This version of the Bible is based on the King James Version of the holy book. It also contains a copy of the U.S. Constitution, the Bill of Rights, the Declaration of Independence, the Pledge of Allegiance and a handwritten chorus of God Bless The USA by Lee Greenwood.

Greenwood also endorsed Trump's version of the Bible.

Warnock thought Trump's decision to promote Bible sales could backfire, especially if his supporters actually read it.

Donald Trump announced the biblical bet last week. @realDonaldTrump/Truth

“It's a risky bet, because people who buy these Bibles might actually open them – where it says things like 'thou shalt not lie' or 'shalt not bear false witness.' Where he warns of wolves in sheep’s clothing,” Warnock chided.

Warnock was scheduled to deliver an Easter sermon later on Sunday.

Trump, who has worked aggressively to court conservative evangelical voters, has a colorful history with the Bible.

In 2016, he flubbed the pronunciation of 2 Corinthians (Second Corinthians), while pronouncing Two Corinthians during a stay at Liberty University.

On occasion, he has attacked the pope, argued that he does not like to ask God for forgiveness, and shared social media posts comparing him to the second coming of God.

Every American needs a Bible in their home and I have several. It's my favorite book. It's a lot of people's favorite book, Trump noted in a video promoting his new project last week.

Raphael Warnock turned Georgia's Senate seat blue in early 2021. Anadolu via Getty Images

This Bible reminds us that the most important thing we must contribute to make America great again is our religion.

The Post has contacted the Trump campaign for comment.

