Narendra Modi | PM Narendra Modi leads BJP's attack on Congress over Katchatheevu issue, Mallikarjun Kharge calls poll 'desperation'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday slammed the BJP against the Congress for “mercilessly” handing over the Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka, terming it another “anti-national” act by the party for which the country continues to pay the price.

With the issue having resonance in Tamil Nadu, where fishermen often bear the brunt of Lankan actions against their alleged intrusion into its waters, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge responded by asking why the government had not acted to take back the island during his 10 years in power. and called Modi's attack a poll-eve desperation.

Modi took advantage of a media report – based on an RTI response Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai received on the then Indira Gandhi government's decision in 1974 to cede the Palk Strait territory to the neighboring country – to target Congress, an ally. of the ruling DMK.

“Revealing and surprising! New facts reveal how the Congress betrayed Katchatheevu. This has angered every Indian and reaffirmed in people's minds: we can never trust the Congress,” he said on X, sharing the report.

Modi added, “Weakening the unity, integrity and interests of India has been the way of working of the Congress for the last 75 years and it continues. » He raised the issue later during his rally in Meerut and linked the issue of capture of Tamil Nadu fishermen and seizure of their boats by Lankan forces to the island treaty.

Reacting to the charge, Kharge said the island was handed over to Sri Lanka in a friendly deal in 1974 and reminded the government that it had also undertaken a similar “friendly gesture” towards Bangladesh with a exchange of border enclaves.

“Pradhan Mantri Narendra Modi ji, you have suddenly woken up to issues of territorial integrity and national security in your 10th year of misrule. Perhaps elections are the trigger. Your desperation is palpable,” a- he declared in a message on X.

In the past, Modi has also raised the issue in Parliament, while noting that the Tamil Nadu government often writes to him on the matter.

The BJP hopes the issue will come in handy in its efforts to gain political ground in the Dravidian homeland in the Lok Sabha elections, especially as it involves neighboring Sri Lanka, whose treatment of its own Tamil citizens and fishermen in Tamil Nadu has been a problem for a long time. a charged political issue in the state.

At his rally in Meerut, Modi said another “anti-national” act of the Congress had been presented to the country.

The island was part of India and very important from a security point of view, he said.

However, the Congress claimed that this was of no use and “cut off a part of Maa Bharti” and separated it from the country, he charged.

The country is still paying the price, the prime minister said, referring to the capture of fishermen and their boats when they approach the island.

He said: “It is a consequence of the sins of Congress that our fishermen are still being punished. » Home Minister Amit Shah said the Indira Gandhi government's decision showed that the Congress was against the unity and integrity of India.

He said on X: “Slow applause for Congress! They willingly abandoned Katchatheevu and had no regrets about that either.

“Sometimes a Congress member talks about dividing the nation and sometimes he denigrates Indian culture and traditions. They only want to divide or break our nation,” he said.

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu should stop its “misinformation” on the Katchatheevu issue.

“…What the RTI response revealed was authoritatively stated by former CM Jayalalitha Amma in the TN state assembly itself,” she said on X.

Responding to the allegations, DMK organizational secretary RS Bharathi said the Prime Minister had “no achievements” to highlight and accused him of only spreading “lies”. Bharathi said that in 1974, the DMK had organized state-wide agitations and public meetings to oppose and condemn the handover of Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka.

The DMK's position was made clear on several occasions by the late party patriarch M. Karunanidhi and party president M K Stalin. The DMK was categorically opposed to handing over Katchatheevu to the neighboring country, Bharathi said.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said fishermen from Tamil Nadu were visiting the island earlier, but the agreement India signed with Lanka during the Indira Gandhi government barred them from doing so.

Unfortunately, neither the DMK nor the Congress is raising the issue, but Modi is doing so because of his commitment to issues relating to the country and its people, he said.

Another BJP spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawalla, slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for claiming during India's opposition bloc rally at Ramlila Ground that Modi had resorted to 'match-fixing' for the elections by targeting opposition parties.

Poonawalla said: “Some people talk about match-fixing. In 1974, the government of Indira Gandhi, compromising the national interest of the country and that of the people of Tamil Nadu, ceded the island of Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka for the benefit of the first family of the Congress. …Rahul Gandhi ji, your family had made a deal. The BJP spokesperson also accused the Congress of letting Aksai Chin illegally occupy China and part of Jammu and Kashmir illegally occupy Pakistan.

Media outlets cited by BJP leaders also cite comments by first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on the issue, then a source of dispute between India and Lanka, that he would not hesitate to give up his claims to the island.

While questioning Rahul Gandhi, Trivedi asked why the Congress leader is remaining silent on the issue and said he should tell people that not only his party but also his family is responsible for it.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.