Launch of Central Asia and China Secretariat takes place in Xi'an Daryo News





Prominent officials from China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan gathered in Xi'an on March 30, 2024 to inaugurate the Secretariat of the China-Central Asia Cooperation Mechanism, Ministry of Affairs foreigners of Kazakhstan. reports. This newly created body marks an important step towards the formalization of the partnership between China and the countries of Central Asia. Delegates from all CA countries at the opening ceremony. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan. Congratulations from eminent personalities Prominent figures including Wang Yi, member of the Politburo of the CPC Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs of China, Murat Nurtleu, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Jeenbek Kulubayev, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, Sirodjiddin Mukhriddin, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, Rashid Meredov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, and Bakhtiyor Saidov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, conveyed their congratulations on the establishment of the secretariat. The opening ceremony was attended by Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong, Shaanxi Provincial Party Committee Secretary Zhao Yide, Kazakhstan Deputy Foreign Minister Alibek Bakayev, ambassadors of five Central Asian countries in China and the executive director of the China-Central Asia Committee. Wu Yingqin Secretariat. Importance of the creation of the Secretariat Wang Yi stressed the importance of the establishment of the Secretariat, highlighting it as a consensus reached by President Xi Jinping and the heads of state of the five Central Asian countries. He stressed that the inauguration of the secretariat reflects the collective determination of the six nations to foster development and cooperation. Yi expressed optimism that the Secretariat will operate effectively with the collaborative support of all parties, seeing it as a catalyst for strengthening ties between China and Central Asia. Foreign ministers of the five Central Asian countries hailed the first China-Central Asia summit as a pivotal moment in bilateral relations. They highlighted the establishment of the secretariat as an important outcome of the summit, expressing hope that it would boost cooperation between Central Asia and China. Main responsibilities described Sun Weidong outlined the main responsibilities of the Secretariat, including facilitating the implementation of agreements between the leaders of the six countries, organizing future China-Central Asia summits, facilitating ministerial meetings, and fostering cooperation in key sectors. Wu Yingqin, Executive Director of the Secretariat, reaffirmed commitment to establishing clear guidelines, fully implementing the summit outcomes and leadership agreements, boosting cooperation in crucial areas, and taking new steps in collaboration between China and Central Asia. Created on the basis of the Xi'an Declaration signed in May 2023 following the China-Central Asia Summit, the Central Asia-China Secretariat represents an important milestone in the diplomatic landscape of the region. Follow Daryo's manager Instagram And Twitter pages to keep up to date with world news.

