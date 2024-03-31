When Rocky Gerung wants to become attorney general and predicts a crack in Jokowi-Prabowo







Kupang Town – Rocky Gerung wants to join the Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka cabinet as attorney general. This was stated by Rocky after the National Poetry and Quran Tabayun event in Kupang, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), Saturday (30/3/2024). Initially, Rocky Gerung said he would not want to be offered a position as a minister in Prabowo's cabinet. He will enter the cabinet if he wishes to do so himself. “So if Pak Prabowo asks to become a minister, I will say, don’t ask me, I want it,” Rocky said.

Rocky emphasized that if he enters the Prabowo-Gibran cabinet, he wants to become Attorney General. “So I want to be attorney general, but they certainly won’t give it to me,” he added. Rocky predicts Jokowi-Prabowo relationship won't last long Rocky also predicts that the good relations between President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Prabowo will not last long. Their relationship will crack, accompanied by arguments, particularly concerning their respective political egos. According to Rocky, the quarrel between Jokowi and Prabowo concerns the sustainability of the Archipelago Capital (IKN) project which could conflict with the free meal program. These two programs suck up huge amounts of money from the State Revenue and Expenditure Budget (APBN). Jokowi will certainly encourage IKN to continue operating, while Gerindra wants the free lunch program to be implemented quickly. “That means there is a fight between Jokowi and Prabowo, and of course it will definitely happen. For what ? Because APBN is the limit of political ambition,” Rocky said.

This concerns the political ambitions reflected in the APBN. Currently, APBN's revenue reaches IDR 1.8 trillion, but expenses have reached IDR 2.8 trillion. “To create an IKN you need Rp450 trillion, for free lunches Rp450 trillion, to pay debts of Rp400 trillion, to pay interest on debts of Rp500 trillion Rp. The total is Rp 1.8 trillion, while 20 percent of this total is to be used for education. So imagine how it would look like “Maybe from a macroeconomic point of view, Prabowo can make this country prosperous if the entire budget is exhausted. Our income is only IDR 1.8 trillion, our expenditure is 2.8 trillion IDR.,” he explained. Rocky says people want honesty Rocky believes the public wants honesty regarding the 2024 Presidential Election Results (Pilpres) dispute which is currently underway at the Constitutional Court (MK). Previously, the couple Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar and Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud Md contested the results of the 2024 presidential election which determined Prabowo-Gibran as the winner. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT “Everything that is discussed in the Constitutional Court must ultimately take into account the social reality, which is that civil society wants honesty within the Court itself,” Rocky explained. Watch the video “Prabowo-Gibran uploads illustrative photos of the President and Vice President on IG“

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.detik.com/bali/nusra/d-7270197/kala-rocky-gerung-ingin-jadi-jaksa-agung-dan-ramalkan-jokowi-prabowo-retak

