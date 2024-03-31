Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to address event celebrating 90 years of RBI





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a ceremony in Mumbai on Monday to commemorate '90 years of the Reserve Bank of India'. The event will also be attended by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. The central bank announced the event on social media platform X, inviting participants to join the celebration. The RBI wrote, “Join us in commemorating the 90th anniversary of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI@90). Speech by the Honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi and the Honorable Minister of Finance @nsitharaman. Welcome speech by RBI Governor @dashaktikanta.” Join us for the commemoration of the 90th anniversary of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI@90). Speech by the honorable Prime Minister @Narendra Modi and by the honorable Minister of Finance @nsitharaman. Welcome speech by RBI Governor @dasshaktikanta.

Watch live on: https://t.co/jtuBmtDZDz

#RBI@90… – ReserveBankOfIndia (@RBI) March 31, 2024 According to a message from the BJP, the Prime Minister will address the event on Monday at 11 am. Prime Minister Shri @Narendra Modi will speak at the opening ceremony of RBI@90 on April 1, 2024 at 11 a.m. Watch live:

https://t.co/ZFyEVldUYK

https://t.co/vpP0MInUi4

https://t.co/lcXkSnNPDn

https://t.co/4XQ2GzqK1N pic.twitter.com/hoIpO2UcPT – BJP (@BJP4India) March 31, 2024 The history of RBI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), established in 1935, serves as the country's central bank. It was founded based on the recommendations of the Hilton Young Commission and operates under the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. The main functions of the RBI include regulating the issue of bank notes, maintaining reserves to ensure monetary stability and functioning of the country's credit and monetary system. Initially, the Reserve Bank took over the functions of controller of the currency and the Imperial Bank of India. It managed government accounts and public debt, with branches established in major Indian cities. After the partition of India and the independence of Burma (Myanmar), the Reserve Bank continued to act as the central bank of Burma until 1947 and of Pakistan until 1948. The Reserve Bank played an important role in India's development, particularly in agriculture, and facilitated the establishment of key financial institutions such as the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation of India, the Industrial Development Bank of India and others. In recent years, with the advent of liberalization, the Reserve Bank's focus has shifted to core central banking functions such as monetary policy, banking supervision and regulation, payment system monitoring , as well as the development of financial markets. Subscribe and follow ABP live on Telegram: https://t.me/officialabplive

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.abplive.com/news/india/pm-narendra-modi-finance-minister-nirmala-sitharaman-to-address-event-celebrating-90-years-of-rbi-90-years-of-reserve-bank-of-india-mumbai-shaktikanta-das-1676285 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos