In Turkey, setback against Erdogan, the opposition makes enormous progress in local elections





Ankara Mayor and candidate of the Republican People's Party, or CHP, Mansur Yavas gestures as he addresses supporters next to his wife Nursen Yavas, in Ankara, Turkey, Sunday, March 31, 2024. ALI UNAL/AP Turkey's main opposition party retained its control over key cities and made huge gains elsewhere in local elections on Sunday March 31, preliminary results showed, deeply irking President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who had with the aim of regaining control of these urban areas. . With more than 80% of the ballot boxes counted, the outgoing mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, of the Republican People's Party (CHP), was well ahead in Turkey's largest city and economic hub, according to the public Anadolu agency. The city topped the list of targets for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ruling AKP after losing it to Imamoglu in 2019. Mansur Yavas, the mayor of the capital Ankara, retained his seat with an astonishing 25 points difference over his challenger, according to the results. “The elections are over, we will continue to serve Ankara,” Yavas said. In total, the CHP won municipalities in 36 of Turkey's 81 provinces, according to Anadolu, paving the way for many strongholds of Erdogan's party. He won 37% of the vote nationally, compared to 36% for the presidential party, marking the CHP's biggest electoral victory since Erdogan came to power two decades ago. Learn more Turkey votes in local elections with all eyes on Istanbul A barometer of Erdogan's popularity The vote was seen as a barometer of the popularity of President Erdogan, who was seeking to regain control of key urban areas he lost to the opposition in elections five years ago. The CHP's victory in Ankara and Istanbul in 2019 shattered Erdogan's aura of invincibility. The 70-year-old Turkish president's main battleground was Istanbul, a city of 16 million where he was born and raised and where he began his political career as mayor in 1994. The result gave a boost to the opposition, divided and demoralized after a defeat by Erdogan and his ruling party, the Islamic-oriented Justice and Development Party (AKP), in the presidential elections and parliamentarians last year. “Voters have decided to establish a new political order in Turkey,” CHP leader Ozgur Ozel told a crowd of cheering supporters. “Today, voters decided to change the situation in Turkey for 22 years and open the door to a new political climate in our country.” Partner service Learn French with Gymglish Thanks to a daily lesson, an original story and a personalized correction, in 15 minutes a day. Try for free A large crowd gathered in front of Ankara City Hall to celebrate Yavas' victory. “Ankara is proud of you!” the supporters chanted. Sinan Ulgen, director of the Istanbul-based think tank Edam, said “this surprising result” was because voters wanted to punish the ruling party for “the depth of economic malaise.” Skyrocketing inflation has left many Turkish households struggling to afford basic goods. Learn more Subscribers only In Ankara, a Kurdish politician runs for town hall from prison AKP supporters chose to stay away from polling stations or vote for other parties, Ulgen said. “The turnout was relatively low compared to previous elections,” he said. “There were shifts between parties in voting, which did not happen in national elections due to stronger ideological attachments. This time around, economics took precedence over identify.” Some 61 million people, including more than a million new voters, were eligible to vote for all metropolitan municipalities, city and district mayors as well as neighborhood administrations. The turnout rate was around 76%, according to the state-run Anadolu agency, compared to 87% last year. Le Monde with AP and AFP

