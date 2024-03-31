Responding to President Xi Jinping's invitation, Prabowo visits China





Bisnis.comJAKARTA — Prabowo Subianto, Minister of Defense of the Republic of Indonesia and President-elect of the 2024 presidential election, visited China to meet with President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Qiang. Prabowo left Jakarta for Beijing, today Sunday (31/3/2024). Prabowo's visit to China is expected to last until Tuesday (02/04/2024). Head of the Public Relations Office of the General Secretariat of the Indonesian Ministry of Defense, Brigadier General TNI Edwin Adrian Sumantha, explained that Prabowo's visit to China aims to strengthen cooperative relations between the two countries, especially in the defense sector. “This visit is part of the two countries' ongoing efforts to strengthen strategic dialogue and cooperation, which is very important for regional security and stability,” Edwin Adrian Sumantha said, as reported by Between. During his visit to China, Prabowo was accompanied by his son, Ragowo Hediprasetyo, and a number of officials. The ranks of government and DPR officials who accompanied Prabowo during his visit to China, namely Deputy Chairman of Commission I of the DPR RI Sugiono, Special Assistant to the Minister of Defense for Management of Defense, Lieutenant General TNI (retired) Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, and Head of the TNI Strategic Intelligence Agency (BAIS), Lieutenant General TNI Yudi Abrimantyo. The General Chairman of the Gerindra Party was also accompanied by all officials of the Ministry of Defense, namely the Director General of Defense Strategy of the Indonesian Ministry of Defense, Major General TNI Bambang Trisnohadi, the Director General of Plans of defense of the Indonesian Ministry of Defense. Defense, Rear Admiral TNI Supo Dwi Antara, and the Head of the Defense Facilities Agency of the Indonesian Ministry of Defense, Rear Marshal TNI Yusufjauhari. Prabowo's visit plans to China were first announced by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian at a press conference on Friday (29/3/2024). Lin said Prabowo's visit was in response to President Xi's invitation. Lin, in an official broadcast by China's Foreign Ministry, noted that China was the first country Prabowo visited since becoming a presidential candidate. For Lin, this shows the close relations between Indonesia and China. “This visit is an excellent opportunity to continue to strengthen traditional friendship, deepen comprehensive strategic cooperation and better synergize development strategies to set a good example of developing countries embracing a common future,” said Mr. Lin. President Xi, in an official presidential letter dated March 20, 2024, congratulated Prabowo on his election as the 8th President of the Republic of Indonesia. On March 20, 2024, the Indonesian KPU nominated Prabowo Subianto as its elected candidate for the 2024 presidential election. The letter was delivered to Prabowo by Chinese Ambassador to Indonesia Lu Kang at the office of the Indonesian Ministry of Defense in Jakarta on March 21, 2024. “I am ready to work with you to inspire the Indonesian-Chinese community to achieve greater progress, while making this an example of developing countries working together for common development goals, which are beneficial to the people of both countries, and contribute to prosperity and stability in the region and the world,” President Xi said in his letter to Prabowo. Check out other news and articles at Google News And WA channel

