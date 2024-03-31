President-elect welcomes political rivals, observers warn big coalitions harm democracy

Gerindra Party Vice President Habiburokhman gave the signal that the team of candidate number 2, who is currently president and vice president-elect, would form a strong coalition to oversee the government in the future. The big coalition will be made up of the Indonesian Forward Coalition and a number of political parties supporting Prabowo's rivals in the 2024 presidential election.

The director of the Center for Studies and Constitutional Studies (Pusako) at Andalas University, Charles Simabura, told VOA on Sunday (31/3) that the big coalition that Prabowo Subianto will build seems to be part of a effort to reduce the balance of power. . According to him, the political tradition in Indonesia is to always try to adopt balancing groups so that the control and supervision function becomes weaker. This tradition has continued from the time of President Soeharto to Joko Widodo today.

“I think it's unhealthy for our democracy. Why? Because government functions in one direction, without oversight. Even though the design of our constitution places the oversight function in Parliament. In Parliament, representation is provided by political parties What type of political parties “Yes, political parties that are not involved in government,” he said.

Lingkar Madani political observer Ray Rangkuti said Indonesia had already experienced big coalitions during the two periods of President Joko Widodo's government, during which political stability was achieved, but the democracy had withered.

According to him, what Jokowi did is similar to that of President Soeharto, who, when in power for 32 years, often suppressed the opposition, both formally in Parliament and unofficially.

Not only is it ideal, but morally, like the PKS, PKB and Nasdem, it must be external (to the government). “Because they promote change, the meaning is different from Pak Prabowo who wants continuity,” Ray said.

Ray hopes that the three parties, namely the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS), the National Awakening Party (PKB) and the National Democratic Party, will have to commit to staying out of the government as they said that they were different from Prabowo.

Meanwhile, he continued, the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) could still enter the government because it has never stated that it is different from Prabowo.

Gerindra Party politician Habiburokhman said that after meeting Nasdem Party General Chairman Surya Paloh, a member of the Coalition for Change supporting Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar Prabowo, he would also visit a number of others party presidents. One of them is the leader of the United Development Party, the party supporting Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD in the presidential election.

According to him, Prabowo did not want to waste time, which is why the general chairman of the Gerindra Party chose to act quickly to embrace all political parties. The aim is that Prabowo-Gibran can carry out his work program immediately after the inauguration of the president and vice-president next October. [fw/em]