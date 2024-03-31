Easter Sunrise: It's time for evangelicals to abandon Trump and return to Christ





Nothing is quite as lovely as an Easter Sunday sunrise service on the beach of a small New England town. One year during my ministry, I was responsible for officiating such a service, and that morning everything seemed to go perfectly, including the pancake breakfast that followed! Easter in New England typically aligns with warmer weather, longer days, hope, and new possibilities. These days, however, it sometimes seems like the sun is setting on the true message of Easter for too many American Christians, with the true Church being replaced by one led by Donald Trump.

Easter is, as I am sure you know, a celebration of the resurrection of a fallen leader coming back to life. I have begun to realize that a terrible thing is happening across the country this Easter season as fake evangelical pastors take to the pulpit to align Trump, of all people, with the role of Jesus Christ. As Jesus was falsely accused, they preach, so must Trump be. This is, of course, absurd, but it is what many evangelical leaders believe or at least maintain.

The dominant message delivered by these false teachers is that God chose this deeply flawed man to save the American evangelical church from its enemies. According to this distorted gospel, it doesn't matter if Trump preaches an anti-Christian political agenda while spewing hateful messages. The only thing that matters is that Trump, as they claim, is God's man. This resonates for believers in several ways: I fully support the creed that God does indeed call only sinners to lead His Church, and I am deeply grateful that God can still use a sinner like me. But Donald Trump was not called by God to lead the Church, although he may have been placed before the Church to test its faith. Far too many wealthy evangelical ministers are happy to follow Trump wherever he leads, as long as their White House invitations, tax-exempt status, and tax cuts for the 1 percent keep flowing.

According to this distorted gospel, it doesn't matter if Trump preaches an anti-Christian political agenda while spewing hate. The only thing that matters is that Trump, according to them, is God's man.

I recently heard Trump's leading apostle in the evangelical church, Dr. Robert Jeffress, preach on the meaning of Easter. He told a story from his childhood, saying he once found a way into the Oval Office during a school field trip to the White House. A family friend was a Secret Service agent, he says, which gave young Jeffress access to this center of power. The lesson of this sermon was supposed to be that we all need Christ's help to enter the kingdom of heaven. It is a necessary foundation of the Christian faith, but it also involves the realization that everyone needs grace, mercy, forgiveness and humility. In my view, Pastor Jeffress traded these Christian principles for access to the White House, this time as an adult and in a very different context. In this sense, he turned his back on the message of Christ and turned toward the message of Trump.

Easter is also a lesson in sacrifice. When I played college football, I was one of those big offensive linemen who would hit the other bigs so the running back could score. It can be a painful experience, with little or no glory. I apparently suffered several concussions, had to have shoulder surgery, and will suffer from back pain for the rest of my life, but I'm still grateful for my time playing football. I learned about sacrifice, teamwork, hard work, and the quiet joy a person can feel when they know they have made sacrifices for others and for the greater good. This is a huge missing ingredient in the evangelical Church as reshaped by Donald Trump. The Church of Trump is all about glorifying Trump, worshiping Trump, and celebrating Trump's greatness. In the Church of Trump, everyone else is sacrificed so that Trump can score.

The Easter message is above all a message of salvation, but also of condemnation. Hypocrisy must be condemned, especially among those who misuse religion, like today's evangelical leaders. Salvation, on the other hand, is offered to everyone else. In 1 Corinthians 5 – “one Corinthians,” as Donald Trump would say – Scripture clearly teaches that the Church must mind its own business and clean its own house: “What is mine of judge those who are outside the Church? Do you not judge those who are within? God will judge those who are outside. Cast out the wicked from among you. » In this spirit, I call on the Church to expel leaders who worship at the altar of Trump, as they attempted to expel the true teachings of Christ.

I always love the sunrise service on Easter morning. One of my favorite stories from the life of Jesus (as told in John 21) takes place on Easter morning, after his resurrection. From the shores of the Sea of ​​Galilee, Jesus saw a group of his disciples fishing on a boat. They had stayed out all night without catching anything. Jesus called them, telling them to try to throw the nets to the other side of the boat. I am sure that these experienced fishermen, not recognizing Jesus at the time, were frustrated or confused by such ridiculous advice. But when they did as he told them, their nets were so full of fish that they could barely haul them in. The American evangelical church has been casting its net on the wrong side of the political boat for too long. These nets are empty and the spiritual hole in the Church has been filled by selfish hypocrites eager to pervert the Gospel to serve Trump. It is high time to cast the net to the other side of the boat and return to the teachings of Christ. Those who claim to follow Jesus must return to the faith of self-sacrifice, love, grace, mercy, forgiveness, humility, and the hope of an eternal sunrise. It would be a true Easter resurrection.

by Nathaniel Manderson

