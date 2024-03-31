King urged to continue momentum as he greets well-wishers after Easter service

Charles was applauded by the crowd as he and the Queen emerged from St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The King was urged by a member of the public to “keep the momentum going”, as he greeted well-wishers after attending the Easter Sunday service at Windsor Castle.

Well wishes follow the news of the king's cancer diagnosis, with another member of the public telling Charles on Sunday: “We all support you, we all support you.”

It is the king's most significant public appearance since his cancer diagnosis (Hollie Adams/PA)

The king shook hands and spoke to those who had gathered at Windsor and said, “You are very brave to stand here in the cold. »

Charles smiled and waved to the crowd as he arrived for the Easter service alongside the Queen on Sunday morning, joining other members of the royal family for the annual event.

It comes just over a week after the Princess of Wales released an emotional video message revealing she had started preventative chemotherapy treatment.

Kate, the Prince of Wales and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who all attended mass last year, were absent from Easter Sunday mass.