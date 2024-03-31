Politics
Netray monitoring regarding the annoyance of the Anies-Imin team in the subject of the PHPU trial
The General Election Commission (KPU) announced the results of the recapitulation of the 2024 Presidential Election (Pilpres) on Wednesday evening (20/3). However, the KPU results received opposition from the couple Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar and Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD.
The KPU named the couple Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka president and vice-president for the period 2024-2029, replacing Joko Widodo-Ma'ruf Amin. But behind the victory, the pair of candidates number 1 and 3 filed a complaint regarding the dispute over the results of the 2024 general elections to the Constitutional Court (MK).
On the same day, the Constitutional Court also began opening registrations for the trial relating to the 2024 General Election Results Dispute (PHPU). The PHPU trial recording started running 3 times 24 hours after the KPU officially announced the election results.
Netray Media Monitoring is trying to capture the news of the PHPU trial through the news channel. Through this monitoring, Netray wants to see which partner, between AMIN and GAMA, has received the most news. Netray analysis will take advantage of the Top People entity functionality as well as the variety of news stories that appear as a result of it.
The keywords &&laws, marijuana &&law, anies&&kecurangan as well as marijuana & kecurangan are used by Netray in monitoring the period from March 15 to 24. The results were 1,204 articles from 148 media outlets covering this topic. Overall, mass media coverage is included in the political category.
News related to the PHPU trial and presidential election fraud emerged well before the KPU recap announcement. The intensity of publication of the article appeared quite significant on March 15, 2024, then had the opportunity to decrease before starting again on March 20 with the discovery of 172 articles in one day. News on this subject reached its peak on March 21, with the publication of no less than 340 articles dealing with this subject.
Looking at the ranks of popular personalities, Anies Baswedan's name has become one widely used in mass media in 278 articles. Chaired by Ari Yusuf Amir, Anies prepared around 1,000 lawyers to face the 2024 presidential election litigation before the Constitutional Court (MK).
The AMIN team claimed to have comprehensive data and evidence to prosecute various election frauds. We know that this team filed a complaint against PHPU on Thursday March 21, 2022.
In his suit against the Constitutional Court, Ari Yusuf Amir demanded that the 2024 poll be repeated without including Gibran Rakabuming Raka as vice president. He hopes Prabowo will replace Gibran because President Jokowi's eldest son is considered to have undermined democracy.
Meanwhile, Anies responded that leadership born from a deviant and fraudulent political process would result in unjust policies. But the former governor of DKI Jakarta denied a number of accusations that led him, according to which it was a form of denial of defeat. Anies stressed that he just wants democratic deviations not to continue.
In the next place, there is a Ganjar-Mahfud pair with the mention in 248 articles. Like Anies, Ganjar believes this year's presidential election is full of fraud. He pointed out that this problem started when the Constitutional Court allowed Gibran to run in the 2024 presidential election and joined hands with Prabowo.
The winning national team (TPN) officially registered its trial on Saturday (23/3/2024). Although not as many as the AMIN team, TPN Ganjar-Mahfud also prepared 100 lawyers, which is 100 lawyers.
Just like the AMIN team, the Ganjar-Mahfud legal team's PHPU suit also requested that the Prabowo-Gibran couple be disqualified from holding the elections. TPN Ganjar-Mahfud Deputy for Legal Affairs Todung Mulya Lubis said the number 2 duo had violated the law since their registration at the KPU, regarding Gibran's 36 years of age when registering.
Meanwhile, the Ganjar camp claimed to have a witness as police chief whose name was kept secret. Police Chief Listyo Sigit responded casually to TPN Ganjar-Mahfud's confession. He also allowed his subordinates to be witnesses.
To face this trial, the three pairs of candidates have different ways of preparing their lawyers. Ganjar's and Anies' teams have each prepared hundreds and thousands of avocados. In contrast, the head of Prabowo-Gibran's legal team, Yusril Ihza Mahendra, was assisted by only 36 lawyers.
This case was judged by the Constitutional Court on March 27. In accordance with the rules of the electoral law, the Constitutional Court has a maximum period of 14 working days to examine the 2024 electoral dispute. But even if the initial trial took place on March 27, the calculation of the 14 working days was calculated from March 25 because this date is fixed on the date of registration of the file.
Amid the conflict between political elites, Padjadjaran University political communication observer Kunto Adi Wibowo said the public should not be divided. He stressed that the public must be able to distinguish between rhetoric that benefits the elite and that which aims to preserve democracy.
“Well, that's what's difficult because the rhetoric will be the same. It takes precision and depth of thinking to address the problems of the elites,” Kunto said, as quoted by Antara.
Kunto added that narrative warfare only occurs at the political elite level and therefore will only cause conflict between parties. But this conflict will be dangerous if it creates a narrative that affects the community and is provoked in such a way that there are divisions between supporters of certain groups.
“If it is a horizontal conflict, it will be difficult to reduce or ease political tension,” Kunto said.
He added that there are many bad possibilities that can arise when conflicts are created in society. One of them is the mobilization of large numbers of people to carry out anarchic and intimidating actions. He nevertheless hopes that favorable social conditions will be maintained during the electoral challenge process before the Constitutional Court.
English, Chinese, Japanese, Arabic and French versions are automatically generated by AI. So there may still be inaccuracies in the translation, please always consider Indonesian as our main language. (system supported by DigitalSiber.id)
|
Sources
2/ https://voi.id/en/bernas/369916
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Netray monitoring regarding the annoyance of the Anies-Imin team in the subject of the PHPU trial
- Elderly cricket fan succumbs to injuries after attack by MI supporters in Kolhapur
- Colon cancer is on the rise among young people
- A small earthquake shakes northeast Ohio on Saturday
- Donald Trump returns to Georgia for fundraiser on April 10
- PM Modi – Kashmir Reader
- Actor Ramy Youssef calls for ceasefire in Gaza on SNL
- Men's tennis falls to Wolfpack
- Beyonc managed to make a skintight latex dress to suit her Cowboy Carter aesthetic
- Founder of International Transgender Day of Visibility shares her story, insights on the day
- Gaza: four killed and 15 wounded in an Israeli airstrike
- King urged to continue momentum as he greets well-wishers after Easter service