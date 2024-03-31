Netray monitoring regarding the annoyance of the Anies-Imin team in the subject of the PHPU trial

The General Election Commission (KPU) announced the results of the recapitulation of the 2024 Presidential Election (Pilpres) on Wednesday evening (20/3). However, the KPU results received opposition from the couple Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar and Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD.

The KPU named the couple Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka president and vice-president for the period 2024-2029, replacing Joko Widodo-Ma'ruf Amin. But behind the victory, the pair of candidates number 1 and 3 filed a complaint regarding the dispute over the results of the 2024 general elections to the Constitutional Court (MK).

On the same day, the Constitutional Court also began opening registrations for the trial relating to the 2024 General Election Results Dispute (PHPU). The PHPU trial recording started running 3 times 24 hours after the KPU officially announced the election results.

Netray Media Monitoring is trying to capture the news of the PHPU trial through the news channel. Through this monitoring, Netray wants to see which partner, between AMIN and GAMA, has received the most news. Netray analysis will take advantage of the Top People entity functionality as well as the variety of news stories that appear as a result of it.

The keywords &&laws, marijuana &&law, anies&&kecurangan as well as marijuana & kecurangan are used by Netray in monitoring the period from March 15 to 24. The results were 1,204 articles from 148 media outlets covering this topic. Overall, mass media coverage is included in the political category.

News related to the PHPU trial and presidential election fraud emerged well before the KPU recap announcement. The intensity of publication of the article appeared quite significant on March 15, 2024, then had the opportunity to decrease before starting again on March 20 with the discovery of 172 articles in one day. News on this subject reached its peak on March 21, with the publication of no less than 340 articles dealing with this subject.

Looking at the ranks of popular personalities, Anies Baswedan's name has become one widely used in mass media in 278 articles. Chaired by Ari Yusuf Amir, Anies prepared around 1,000 lawyers to face the 2024 presidential election litigation before the Constitutional Court (MK).

The AMIN team claimed to have comprehensive data and evidence to prosecute various election frauds. We know that this team filed a complaint against PHPU on Thursday March 21, 2022.

In his suit against the Constitutional Court, Ari Yusuf Amir demanded that the 2024 poll be repeated without including Gibran Rakabuming Raka as vice president. He hopes Prabowo will replace Gibran because President Jokowi's eldest son is considered to have undermined democracy.

Meanwhile, Anies responded that leadership born from a deviant and fraudulent political process would result in unjust policies. But the former governor of DKI Jakarta denied a number of accusations that led him, according to which it was a form of denial of defeat. Anies stressed that he just wants democratic deviations not to continue.

In the next place, there is a Ganjar-Mahfud pair with the mention in 248 articles. Like Anies, Ganjar believes this year's presidential election is full of fraud. He pointed out that this problem started when the Constitutional Court allowed Gibran to run in the 2024 presidential election and joined hands with Prabowo.

The winning national team (TPN) officially registered its trial on Saturday (23/3/2024). Although not as many as the AMIN team, TPN Ganjar-Mahfud also prepared 100 lawyers, which is 100 lawyers.

Just like the AMIN team, the Ganjar-Mahfud legal team's PHPU suit also requested that the Prabowo-Gibran couple be disqualified from holding the elections. TPN Ganjar-Mahfud Deputy for Legal Affairs Todung Mulya Lubis said the number 2 duo had violated the law since their registration at the KPU, regarding Gibran's 36 years of age when registering.

Meanwhile, the Ganjar camp claimed to have a witness as police chief whose name was kept secret. Police Chief Listyo Sigit responded casually to TPN Ganjar-Mahfud's confession. He also allowed his subordinates to be witnesses.

To face this trial, the three pairs of candidates have different ways of preparing their lawyers. Ganjar's and Anies' teams have each prepared hundreds and thousands of avocados. In contrast, the head of Prabowo-Gibran's legal team, Yusril Ihza Mahendra, was assisted by only 36 lawyers.

This case was judged by the Constitutional Court on March 27. In accordance with the rules of the electoral law, the Constitutional Court has a maximum period of 14 working days to examine the 2024 electoral dispute. But even if the initial trial took place on March 27, the calculation of the 14 working days was calculated from March 25 because this date is fixed on the date of registration of the file.

Amid the conflict between political elites, Padjadjaran University political communication observer Kunto Adi Wibowo said the public should not be divided. He stressed that the public must be able to distinguish between rhetoric that benefits the elite and that which aims to preserve democracy.

“Well, that's what's difficult because the rhetoric will be the same. It takes precision and depth of thinking to address the problems of the elites,” Kunto said, as quoted by Antara.

Kunto added that narrative warfare only occurs at the political elite level and therefore will only cause conflict between parties. But this conflict will be dangerous if it creates a narrative that affects the community and is provoked in such a way that there are divisions between supporters of certain groups.

<a href="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aab3ec5c&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><img decoding="async" class="lazyload" src="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=15&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=aab3ec5c" alt=""/></a>

“If it is a horizontal conflict, it will be difficult to reduce or ease political tension,” Kunto said.

He added that there are many bad possibilities that can arise when conflicts are created in society. One of them is the mobilization of large numbers of people to carry out anarchic and intimidating actions. He nevertheless hopes that favorable social conditions will be maintained during the electoral challenge process before the Constitutional Court.

English, Chinese, Japanese, Arabic and French versions are automatically generated by AI. So there may still be inaccuracies in the translation, please always consider Indonesian as our main language. (system supported by DigitalSiber.id)