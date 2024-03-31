PM Modi opens up on central agency raids, electoral bond data, BJP-AIADMKBreakupInTamil Nadu

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an interview, responded to several pertinent questions and allegations, including regarding electoral bonds and central raids on opposition leaders. He also spoke about the BJP's vision for Tamil Nadu and the 400 population target set for the ruling NDA. The Prime Minister also opened up about the severing of ties between the AIADMK and the NDA, while denouncing the “politicization” of the Tamil language, referring to the Dravidian parties in the southern state.

In an interview with Tamil channel Thanthi TV, Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to opposition allegations that he was running a “pro-corporate” government. “Opposition. It is a disease and an intellectual bankruptcy, living in this leftist narrative. The Congress party which has faced these abuses, is now delivering the same.” He highlighted government measures such as free ration of 80 million Indians, the opening of bank accounts for the poor and the construction of 11 million toilets.

PM Modi on central agency raids, electoral bond data

Regarding the central agency's raids on opposition leaders, he pointed out: “ED is an independent agency. Out of 7,000 cases of ED, only 3% are cases linked to politicians.” Citing examples of seizures by opposition leaders, he said people want the money back. “Give me an example where cases (against BJP leaders) were dismissed… Courts are being used as a tool to stop the ED from working on thousands of cases filed against the PMLA,” a- he points out.

“Ordinary citizens understand that corruption has hampered the growth of the country… Rallies are being held to save those accused of corruption. Their matra is 'Bhrashtachari bachao' (Save the corrupt) while Modi's mantra is to “eliminate corruption,” he added. .

PM Modi highlighted that Tamil Nadu is facing a drug menace and the ED is taking action against it. “Shouldn't our children be saved from drugs? In such cases, the ED acts against money laundering,” he said. This remark can be seen in light of the fact that the BJP has targeted the DMK following the recent arrest of the ex-party functionary in an NCB case.

On the electoral bond data, PM Modi dismissed the notion that it was a “setback” for the BJP. “Before 2014, parties would have spent money on elections, which agency can know where that money came from. Modi created an election bond system through which you can track where the money comes from, now you can find a trace of it. No system is perfect, defects can be rectified.”

Prime Minister Modi noted that it was the country's electorate that “decided” on the NDA's target of 400 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, recognizing the need for political stability. He also said that his target was set at 2047 to ensure a developed India.

PM Modi Rues denounces 'politicization' of Tamil language, jokes: 'Luckily, Idli and Dosa were not politicized'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted his ties with Tamil Nadu which he said span five decades in various roles and capacities. He mentioned the Emergency period and visited the southern state for coordination work, Ekta Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, and party coordination work. Talking about a TN-related memory that touched him, he said, “A 90-year-old woman from freedom fighter Kumaran's family came and blessed me in Erode (during the Ekta Yatra) .”

“I don't think we should look at Tamil Nadu in a piecemeal way, we should see it in its entirety. I am angry because we have done injustice to this great civilization… India has a language that is several thousand years. which is the richest language in the world but we don't express it to the world,” he remarked, adding that he is trying to learn this language.

“I decided to speak Tamil at the UN, I wanted to tell the world that Tamil is the oldest language. It is such a rich civilization that it should have been celebrated,” he said at Thanthi TV.

Prime Minister Modi lamented the “politicization” of the language and quipped, “Luckily idli and dosa were not politicized, they would have been limited to Tamil Nadu, but they are easily available everywhere… The Tamil language should be spread across the world. … It has been appropriated by politicization which has damaged the Tamil language and the country.”

Regarding his favorite Tamil food, he said that he enjoys Upma and Pongal.

Highlighting the location of Sengol in the new Parliament building, Prime Minister Modi remarked, “The first moment of India's independence is associated with Sengol. The Saints (Adheenams) of Tamil Nadu gave Sengol as a sign of transfer of power. But perhaps due to lack of faith, it was placed in a museum in Allahabad and labeled as a cane.”

“When I researched this, I decided that the Sengol would be placed in the new Parliament building. We made sure to develop a protocol and this was drawn up before the President's speech. The country must remember the first moment of independence… It is unfortunate that Tamil politicians boycotted the session. If Tamil politicians are not proud of Tamil culture and history, it will lead to great losses”, he added.

He rejected allegations that Prime Minister Modi tried to appease Tamil voters in the elections and said his focus on the state and its culture was aimed at strengthening the country. When asked if he was considering contesting the Lok Sabha elections in the southern state, he stressed that he was a “disciplined soldier” of the party and did what was asked of him.

PM Modi on BJP's Tamil Nadu challenge

Prime Minister Modi spoke about the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' and highlighted the federal structure of the country. “Our vision should be to build developed states to become a developed country. All people of Tamil Nadu will have to work diligently to achieve this. Tamil Nadu is so powerful that it can be the biggest driving force for this mission .”

He highlighted Tamil Nadu's contribution to manufacturing, defense and technology.

Asked whether the DMK-ruled state was a difficult adversary for the BJP to defeat politically, PM Modi slammed “outdated theories” and said, “Why will he do everything just to win votes.” voice ? This kind of thinking doesn't suit me. working only for the glorious future of the country… If I worked only for votes, I would not do anything for the North East. I have been to the North East region alone more times than the other prime ministers combined.

“Please don’t think that my visits are motivated by a political agenda,” he told Thanthi TV.

PM Modi on Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai's breakup from AIADMK-NDA

About Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai, PM Modi said, “All four generations of my party are working to propagate BJP and Jan Sangh ideology in Tamil Nadu… Annamalai has left behind a successful career to join the BJP. personal ambitions, he could have joined the DMK and the AIADMK. There is a caste basis for him, he is articulate and young, but he chose the BJP because it prioritizes the welfare of the country and the contribution of Tamil Nadu.

The Prime Minister was asked about the severing of ties between the AIADMK and the BJP-led NDA. He said, “Since 1995, I had cordial and friendly relations with 'Amma' Jayalalithaa. When I became the chief minister in 2002 and faced several allegations, she still came to take oath in Gujarat. We have no reason to regret. , it should be the AIADMK that regrets (their decision).”

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Modi hailed the NDA in the southern state as representing a bouquet representing diverse communities. “The NDA gets a positive vote, which is very powerful. During our 10-year tenure, we have been able to meet the aspirations of the youth, prioritizing women and farmers, and ensure benefits basically for the poor. This is why there is a pro-BJP party. mood in Tamil Nadu.

He termed the inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Temple an emotional moment and said he was immersed in a spiritual environment. He mentioned his 11-day Anushthan before the big event, spending time at places associated with Lord Ram in South India. “When I looked at the idol, my eyes were fascinated by its feet and its eyes… It was as if Ramlalla was saying that the golden period of India had arrived. I could see the dreams of 140 million people. 'Indians in his eyes,' he commented.

Regarding the timing of the event, he pointed out that the Temple was built in accordance with a Supreme Court ruling: “Perhaps the timing was decided by God because everything happened sequentially. » Prime Minister Modi rejected the notion among a section of leaders that enthusiasm for the event was limited to north India and said Tamil Nadu perhaps had most of the villages named d 'after Ram: “Should we call it their ignorance? It means they don't know Tamil Nadu.”