Xi Jinping meets with US CEOs to try to attract investment to China

Bloomberg — Or president Xi Jinping met with a group of U.S. business executives in Beijing last week, as bilateral tensions continue to escalate over White House trade restrictions and accusations of cyberattacks. According to the official Xinhua news agency, the Chinese leader met last Wednesday (27) with representatives of the American business, strategic and academic communities. Xi took a group photo with those present before the meeting, state broadcaster CCTV reported. China is seeking to boost confidence amid a slowdown in foreign investment, which fell to a 30-year low last year, according to one indicator. Learn more: Macron asks Brazilian companies to believe and invest more in France Tensions with the United States have increased in recent weeks after relations stabilized following Xi's meeting with President Joe Biden in San Francisco last November. On Tuesday (26), China announced that it had filed a formal complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) regarding subsidies provided by the United States to electric vehicles. Earlier this week, the US and UK accused state-backed Chinese hackers of targeting politicians, businesses and dissidents, as well as stealing large amounts of British voter data . Relations with the United States are likely to become more tense in the coming months with the strengthening of the election campaign of former President Donald Trump, who is already promising to impose heavy tariffs on imports, which could reduce trade between the two countries. Trump's rhetoric could increase pressure on Biden to adopt tougher measures before the November election. China appears to be stepping up its efforts to attract foreign investors, as it seeks to achieve an annual growth target of around 5%, considered ambitious by some economists. The Commerce Ministry pledged in January to hold a monthly roundtable with foreign businesses to listen and address their concerns. Yet investors have complained about what they say will be something of a roller coaster ride as China pursues its twin goals of development and security, with leaders hearing warm words only to see authorities investigate technology companies. advice, extend an anti-espionage law considered generic and restrict access. to the data. A structural economic slowdown has also led foreign business executives to reassess the balance of risks and rewards of doing business domestically. Before the pandemic, Xi used to hold more regular meetings with leaders at events such as the Boao Forum for Asia, sometimes described as China's Davos. He is not expected to participate in this year's edition in Hainan. Many U.S. CEOs are in Beijing for the China Development Forum, which brings together global business leaders and Chinese officials. Some leaders attending the event extended their stays or postponed previously planned appointments to meet with Xi after receiving an official invitation last week, according to the report. Bloomberg News. Learn more at Bloomberg.com 2024 Bloomberg LP

