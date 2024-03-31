Before Jokowi's visit, here are the preparations of the full regency governments of Kerinci and Sungai





KABARJAMBIKITO.ID – At the end of Ramadan 1445 Hijriah, Jambi Province once again welcomed President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on Tuesday (2/4/2024). The working visit (Kunker) to Jambi helped resolve the existing problems in Jambi, especially regarding the transportation of coal on national roads. On the other hand, Batanghari Regent Muhammad Fadhil Arief also appreciated President Jokowi's visit, because at the end of his term he was still focused on his duties as president. “I am impressed with President Joko because he remains focused on working for his people,” Fadhil Arief said. Meanwhile, Jokowi's trip to Jambi takes place in five districts, including Bungo, Tebo, Merangin, Kerinci and Sungai Banyak. Welcoming the arrival of President Jokowi, Head of the Protocol and Communications Division of the Kerinci Regional Secretariat, Adi Supratman, confirmed that the President of the Republic of Indonesia and his entourage of ministers and other personalities were expected to arrive to Kerinci and Sungai Banyak using a helicopter from Bungo on April 3, 2024. Also read: Damaged roads in Muaro Jambi made Jokowi get out of the car, what is the current condition? Also read: Jambi Community: Apo Nian of Jokowi continues towards Jambi, coal transportation problems are not resolved Also read: People demand that Jokowi's arrival in Jambi overcomes the problem of fuel shortages and road damage, otherwise… “From Bungo, one helicopter will land at Depati Parbo Kerinci Airport, there will probably be around 3 helicopters landing,” he said on Sunday (31/3/2024). Then, Jokowi Indonesia will first travel to Sungai Banyak Town to participate in various series of activities, including the inauguration of the Presidential Concrete Road in Sungai Banyak Rawang. “After being in Sungai Banyak, visit Kerinci. You will likely see the Sanggarang Agung traditional market and community health center. “For Bukit Kerman Hospital, we are still waiting for confirmation from the Paspampres group,” he explained. After that, will President Jokowi stay overnight in Kerinci like Swarga or other areas in Kayu Aro. Also read: Jokowi goes to Jambi, Fadhil Arief: We are surprised, at the end of his mandate he remains focused on the exercise of his functions Also read: ASN and teachers will receive Kando at the end of President Jokowi's term

