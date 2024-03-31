Are all of these people suffering from a long-term illness or are they losing their minds?

Nobbut Laiking, by Ross Brewster

Are we really that sick, or have hundreds of thousands of Britons who could be working discovered a preferable way of life since the pandemic?

Of course, there are people who suffer from real physical and mental health problems. But with record numbers of people missing work due to long-term illness, taking the lead is an old saying that comes to mind.

It’s almost four years to the day since the government’s lockdown and furlough plans were revealed. It is said that Rishi Sunak, then chancellor, was physically sick with worry the day before the big announcement that by paying 80 per cent of employees' salaries, millions of jobs would be saved.

It's a bit like remembering where we were the day JFK was shot. I remember being on the touchline interviewing football managers the day before Sunak and Boris Johnson appeared on TV with big posters proclaiming Stay Home, Protect the NHS.

That evening during the match, we guessed that there might be a temporary interruption in the nations' sports programs. But we had not yet really understood the impact that Covid was going to have on all our communities and our daily lives.

Four years later, many people have gotten used to working from home or shorter work weeks in the office. And the latest figures from the Resolution Foundation show that millions of people are not functioning at all.

The number of economically inactive adults due to health problems rose from 2.1 million in July 2019 to a peak of 2.8 million in October 2023, the longest sustained increase since records began in 1994.

The report comes as the Office for National Statistics says more than a fifth of UK adults are simply not working or looking for work. We are the only G7 economy that has not returned to pre-pandemic employment levels.

The implication is clear. The leave didn't work. In fact, it was a disaster. Britain is one of the few countries where the workforce is smaller than it was before the pandemic.

Yes, hindsight is a wonderful thing when judging governments' response to the pandemic. But it is obvious that it has changed our whole attitude towards work and the way we perceive it.

I don't think psychologically, Britain has really recovered from the mental and physical impacts of Covid. I think it weakened us.

The excessive number of people who are out of work due to illness must significantly increase the burden on our already overburdened NHS. It's chicken and egg. Long waiting lists so more people waiting to be signed.

Last year, a large number of companies struggled to fill open positions because potential employees were unwilling to work for low wages or preferred not to work at all.

A worrying fact emerging from the statistics is that young people are responsible for nine-tenths of the increase in overall economic inactivity.

I don't often agree with Nigel Farage. But on this issue, he may be right that this has all gone too far.

Lake District blackspot needs warning sign

Piers Gill. It sounds like the name of a Sunday Times book or food critic.

But in reality, he's the new kid on the block, or at least an old boy with a new reputation when it comes to calling on the services of the Lake District mountain rescuers.

Regular hikers know it well as a deep cut, a striking gorge as one climbing site describes it, on the descent from Scafell Pike via the Corridor Route. This is a path best left to the experts. A place I once read as dangerous, seductive but promising adventure and wonder.

There have been several rescue incidents this winter. It's certainly a worthy contender for Blencathras Sharp Edge as the number one black spot for the unwary.

There has been some debate over whether Piers Gill from above is the kind of place that deserves a sign to keep walkers on the intended path.

Anathema to purists. And it would be a mistake to cover the hills with signposts. But Piers Gill presents a dangerous ambivalence and a modest sign, perhaps made of stone, could save many future rescue interventions.

It's time for the conspiracy theorists to shut up

My conspiracy theorist correspondent has gone a little quiet since the Princess of Wales bravely told the world she was undergoing treatment for cancer.

Most of us keep our medical problems private. It doesn't work like that with the royal family, not in the age of social media with its potential for poisonous gossip.

In recent years, the value of our monarchy has been called into question on numerous occasions. We now understand better, through the troubles of King Charles and the Princess of Wales, how much we will miss them. Some more than others yes, but the reputations of Charles, William, Kate and Anne soared in adversity.

It's time for the conspiracy theorists to rest.

It's also an important lesson for those of us who are tempted to listen to these outlandish theories on the Internet.