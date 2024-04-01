PM Modi to address ceremony marking 90 years of RBI in Mumbai tomorrow | Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a ceremony in Mumbai on Monday to mark 90 years of the Reserve Bank of India, which will also be attended by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI Governor, Shaktikanta Das. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI) Join us for the commemoration of the 90th anniversary of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI@90). Speech by the Honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi and the Honorable Minister of Finance @nsitharaman. Welcome speech by RBI Governor @dasshaktikanta, the central bank wrote on Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Modi, during his speech in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, on Sunday said preparations for a third term have already begun. He highlighted the progress made by the nation over the last decade, saying that India's time has come, India has begun. Modi will also kick off his election campaign in Bihar on April 4 with a rally in Jamui, a constituency slated for voting in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections. All about the history of RBI The establishment of the Reserve Bank of India was guided by the suggestions of the Hilton Young Commission, according to the central bank's official website. The functioning of this central bank is governed by the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (II of 1934), and it began its operations on April 1, 1935. It has published four volumes detailing its journey: – Volume 1, published in 1970, looks at the period from 1935 to 1951, chronicling the creation of the Indian central bank and its formative years. It discusses the challenges faced during World War II and after independence. – Volume 2, released in 1998, covers the years 1951 to 1967, marked by India's transition to planned economic development. It outlines efforts to strengthen and refine the country's economic and financial structure. – Volume 3, unveiled by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on March 18, 2006, covers the period from 1967 to 1981. It highlights important events like the nationalization of fourteen banks in 1969, which extended banking services to across India. – Volume 4, also launched by Manmohan Singh on August 17, 2013, documents the dynamic 16-year period from 1981 to 1997. Published in two parts, Part A and Part B: Part A of the volume focuses on the transition of the Indian economy from a regime of constraints to gradual liberalization.

Part B of the volume details the implementation of structural and financial sector reforms, including fiscal adjustments and the cessation of automatic monetization. It discusses the evolution of the government securities market and the increased integration of money, securities and foreign exchange markets. Additionally, it examines changes in the banking sector due to liberalization and improved credit supply.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pm-modi-to-address-ceremony-marking-90-years-of-rbi-in-mumbai-tomorrow-101711902595549.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos