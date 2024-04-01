Raisi to Erdogan: severing ties with Israel is effective in stopping the war in Gaza





The Iranian president told his Turkish counterpart Erdogan that breaking relations with the occupying entity is effective and dissuasive” to force it to end its crimes against the Palestinians.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi speaks during an anti-'Israel' rally at Enqelab-e-Eslami (Islamic Revolution) Square in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, October 18, 2023 (P.A.) Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi called on Islamic countries to cut ties with the Israeli occupation entity to force it to end its war against Gaza, which will reach its 6-month mark this week. In a phone call with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Raisi said the measure is “effective and dissuasive” in forcing Israelis to stop their crimes against Palestinians while the United States continues to openly supply the entity of arms and financial assistance. Read more: Any external presence in Gaza must be considered an occupying force: Hamas “Israel does not respect any international law or charter,” including the recent UN Security Council resolution demanding a temporary ceasefire in Gaza, “which reflects the brutal nature of this usurping entity,” he said. the Iranian president to his counterpart. In this context, he called for “strengthening cooperation between Islamic countries in the context of protecting the inhabitants of Gaza.” It is necessary to “bring together the efforts of Islamic countries within the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and other institutions concerned with Muslim affairs with the aim of supporting the Palestinian people,” and the Muslim Ummah expects from its leaders “ that they take decisive and dissuasive measures.” measures to end the crimes of Zionists in Palestine,” Raisi said. Concluding his speech, the president said there must be “cooperation and coordination among Islamic countries in order to send humanitarian aid to Gaza and prevent famine.” Read more: WHO calls for immediate evacuation of 9,000 patients from Gaza for treatment In the same spirit, the spokesperson of the Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned the brutal Israeli crimes, which are taking place in front of the whole world and yet continue. Nasser Kanani also condemned the “horrible” Israeli crime of bombing tents housing families and journalists forcibly displaced from the premises of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, which left more than 20 people dead and injured. “The Zionists' horrific war crimes in Gaza continue before the eyes of the world!” Kanaani said on X, adding that the hospital massacre “is the latest crime of Israel's child-killing regime, which ignored all international laws and regulations. The spokesperson further added: “Immediate action to put an end to these crimes and legally prosecute Zionist criminals is a definite responsibility of international bodies and organizations, as well as a demand of world public opinion.” “The brutal crimes of the Zionist regime against the besieged residents of Gaza are an eternal and indelible stain on the foreheads of its hypocritical supporters.”

