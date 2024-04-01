Donald Trump may have just committed a new crimeLawyer





Attorney and legal analyst Andrew Weissmann suggested Saturday on MSNBC's The Katie Phang Show that former President Donald Trump may have just committed a new crime.

Trump, who is the presumptive 2024 GOP presidential nominee, faces four criminal indictments, including one in Washington, D.C., stemming from his actions surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

On January 6, a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building to prevent the certification of Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election. The riot erupted following Trump's repeated claims that the election had been stolen from him via widespread electoral fraud. There is no evidence to support these claims.

The former president was indicted on four federal counts: conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstructing and attempting to obstruct an official proceeding; and conspiracy against rights. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him and claims the indictments are politically motivated.

“I remember the D.C. case… when the trial judge warned Donald Trump that the most important condition for him was not to commit a crime,” said Weissmann, a former FBI general counsel who also served as lead prosecutor in the special case. Attorney Robert Mueller's investigation into the 2016 Trump campaign, host Katie Phang told Saturday.

Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya ordered Trump not to break any more laws as one of the conditions of his bail and warned that his release could be revoked if he commits further criminal offenses during his bail hearing. indictment in August 2023.

“Well, you know what? Threatening the President of the United States is a crime,” Weissmann continued. “The legal and factual question is whether what he did in terms of posting the image of Joe Biden bound and gagged with what appears to be a bullet hole in his head constitutes that kind of threat. “

Weissmann was referring to a video Trump shared Friday on his social media platform Truth Social. The video showed a pickup truck driving down a highway in Long Island, New York, with a sticker that appeared to depict President Biden, Trump's opponent in the November election, attached as if it had been captured at the rear of the vehicle. truck.

Trump spokesman Steven Cheung told Newsweek by email Sunday afternoon: “Andrew Weissman [sic] is a jerk and suffers from Trump Derangement Syndrome. »

The video sparked backlash, with former Republican Rep. Joe Walsh saying, “This is way beyond politics, this is incitement to violence” during his appearance on CNN on Saturday. Walsh previously represented Illinois' 8th congressional district from 2011 to 2013 and later became an outspoken conservative critic of Trump. He now identifies as independent.

Biden's campaign also spoke out against the video.

“Trump regularly incites political violence and it’s time for people to take him seriously – just ask the Capitol police officers who were attacked for protecting our democracy on January 6,” said Michael Tyler, communications director for the campaign, in a press release.

Cheung also said in a previous statement to various media outlets regarding the video: “This photo was from the back of a van that was driving on the highway. Democrats and crazed lunatics have not only called for vile violence against President Trump and his family. , they are in fact weaponizing the justice system against him. »

