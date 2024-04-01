Row breaks out at Oxford University over new rules banning politicians from becoming chancellor – after Rishi Sunak warned against 'divisive' efforts to restrict choices based on race, age or gender

A row has broken out at Oxford University over new rules that will prevent politicians from standing for new chancellor.

A leaked email surfaced over the weekend suggesting that “members of legislatures or those active in politics” would be excluded from the race.

This has led to fears that the candidacies of former Tory MPs such as Boris Johnson and those considering standing down at the next election, such as Theresa May, will be blocked.

Both could still be considered “active” in politics even if they are no longer MPs.

However, the university later issued a clarification, clarifying that only elected representatives would be excluded.

It is understood that the new rule, the first of its kind in the history of chancellors, aims to modernize the university's electoral standards.

This would not prevent former MPs or serving peers from applying for the position.

The current chancellor, Lord Patten of Barnes, held the position for two decades and is a former Conservative president.

His predecessors included former Prime Minister Harold Macmillan and Roy Jenkins, who served as Home Secretary and Chancellor of the Exchequer.

By holding an election for his replacement, the university hopes to attract candidates from a wide range of fields, as well as politics.

The original note was sent by Gillian Aitken, the university's registrar.

This prompted former Conservative minister Damian Green to call it a “momentous and ill-advised change that should at least have been consulted on”.

He told the Sunday Telegraph: “Top universities around the world appear determined to alienate mainstream opinion. »

But later an Oxford spokesperson appeared to walk back Ms Aitken's email, saying individuals would only be excluded if they planned to be “an elected member of a legislature during their term as next chancellor.

The spokesperson said the intention had “always been” simply to prevent “elected representatives” from running.

They said: “If an MP or councilor has announced that they are standing down at the next election, they may be considered eligible by the Electoral Committee, chaired by Lord Reed, High Steward of the University of Oxford, subject to any other conflict of interest considered incompatible with the role.

“This would be considered by the committee once applications close.”

It comes after it was revealed that the election of the new chancellor would be subject to a new due diligence process, whereby a staff committee will screen candidates “with due regard to the principles of equality and diversity” before to decide who is allowed to appear.

One conservative source accused the university of “making it up as it goes along, saying one thing in public and another in private.”