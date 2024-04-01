PM Modi refutes claims of BJP 'setback' due to release of SBI electoral bond data: 'There may be imperfections but…'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the program and the electoral bond issue was not a setback for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). However, he stressed that not all projects are perfect.

In an interview with Chnnai-based Thanthi TV on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi was asked whether the release of the electoral bond data had caused any embarrassment or setback to the BJP.

Responding to this question, PM Modi said, “Tell me, what have we done that we are facing a setback? I am sure who is happy about it. [releasing details of electoral bonds] today and I am proud of it, I will repent. »

PM Modi questioned whether any agency could share details of expenditures made in elections before 2014.

“I would like to ask if there was a lot of spending in elections before 2014. Which agency can inform – where the money came from, where it was spent and who spent it,” he said. he declared.

The Prime Minister added, “Modi formed electoral bonds through which you can find out who received the bonds and then they received them and who donated them. Initially we didn't know that. You can get the trace because we have electoral ties.

He stressed, however, that “not all arrangements are perfect, there may be imperfections. We can correct these imperfections.”

Electoral bonds case

The electoral bond scheme, introduced by the Center in 2017, was scrapped by the Supreme Court in February this year. The program allowed people to donate any amount to the political parties of their choice while maintaining anonymity.

Recently, the Election Commission, on the orders of the Supreme Court, published the details of all donors of electoral bonds and the political parties who received them. The voting body also published the unique numbers or bond numbers which allowed the public to establish links between the bond buyer and the beneficiary political party.

Published: Mar 31, 2024, 10:47 PM IST

