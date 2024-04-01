Is it true that Jokowi will not campaign or join any candidate in the 2024 elections?





Speaking of girls, it seems like it's been two years since I last answered this question about girls, right? We can see that Pak Jokowi during the election process did not show up for any campaign or for any candidate. And don't do itendorse anyone even. Faldo Maldinipolitician from the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) who is also the spokesperson for the winning team Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka, during the Democracy Stage event broadcast by Metro TV on March 4, 2024. Faldo stressed that President Joko Jokowi Widodo never carried out cawe-cawe, that is, intervention, including through campaigning or supporting a candidate, in the 2024 elections. The Indonesian conversation contacted Wawan Kurniawan, a researcher at the University of Indonesia Political Psychology Laboratory, to analyze Faldo's claims. Gibran – symbolic representation of Jokowi's support Faldo's claim is not true. Even though President Joko Jokowi Widodo has officially declared that he will not campaign in the 2024 general elections (Pemilu), the involvement of his eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, as a vice presidential candidate (cawapres) makes it questionable Jokowi’s neutrality. His family's involvement in election events can be seen as a form of indirect support, indicating that he may not be completely neutral towards any candidate in the 2024 elections. From the point of view political psychologyGibran's involvement can be interpreted as a symbolic representation of the Jokowi family's continued political influence, which can of course influence public perception of Jokowi's attitude. Symbolic representation can create Halo effect, namely when positive or negative perceptions of one aspect of a political figure (e.g. Jokowi's success as president) can influence the evaluation of other aspects (e.g. Gibran's qualifications as a vice-presidential candidate). This can therefore influence the way individuals or voters understand and evaluate certain political figures or groups. This will in turn shape voters’ attitudes and policy preferences. For example, if Gibran is seen as a symbol of President Jokowi's continued good leadership, this could increase public support for him. Ultimately, Gibran's participation in the 2024 elections will be tied to Jokowi's support, especially if the public views Gibran as an extension of Jokowi's political influence. Even though Jokowi officially declared his neutrality, this was not entirely accurate. Public perception can be influenced by political actions and interactions involving family, which can be interpreted as a form of support. This article is the result of a collaboration between The Conversation Indonesia's Fact Check Expert Panel program with Kompas.com and Tempo.co, supported by the Alliance of Independent Journalists (AJI).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theconversation.com/cek-fakta-benarkah-jokowi-tidak-ikut-berkampanye-atau-berpihak-ke-kandidat-manapun-selama-pemilu-2024-226909 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos