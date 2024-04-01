Politics
Erdogan suffers setback after opposition sees massive gains in urban areas
Turkey's main opposition party made huge gains in the country's urban areas in Sunday's local elections, dealing a blow to longtime President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has sought to regain control of those areas.
According to state-run Anadolu Agency, the Republican People's Party, or CHP, won municipalities in nearly half of Turkey's 81 provinces.
The outgoing mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, of the CHP, was well ahead in Turkey's largest city and economic hub, with more than 80% of ballots counted.
Mansur Yavas, the mayor of the capital Ankara, retained his seat with an astonishing 25 points difference over his challenger, according to the results.
In total, the CHP won 37% of the vote nationally, compared to 36% for the presidential party, marking the CHP's biggest electoral victory since Erdogan came to power two decades ago.
The vote was a key test of Erdogan's popularity as he sought to regain control of key urban areas that the opposition won in elections five years ago. The CHP's victories in Ankara and Istanbul in 2019 shattered Erdogan's aura of invincibility.
The 70-year-old Turkish president's main battleground was Istanbul, a city of 16 million where he was born and raised and where he began his political career as mayor in 1994.
The result gave a boost to the opposition, divided and demoralized after a defeat by Erdogan and his ruling party, the Islamic-oriented Justice and Development Party (AKP), in the presidential elections and parliamentarians last year.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
