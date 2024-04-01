'SNL' mocks Donald Trump's Bibles ahead of Easter Sunday





And that is the truth of the Gospel.

“Saturday Night Live” didn't hold up last night when the comedy show took aim at former President Donald Trump and the $60 Bibles he was selling just hours before the Easter holiday.

During the program's cold open, “SNL” made a brief nod to the biblical story of how Jesus Christ was killed and then raised from the dead three days later.

After a brief conversation between three women named Mary (played by Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner and Sarah Squirm), the stone door to Jesus' tomb opens.

“What is that noise coming from inside?” Fineman asks, as Squirm points out that the stone blocking the tomb had moved aside.

“Is it Jesus,” Gardner asks as James Austin Johnson, dressed as the 45th president, walks in and says “Basically yes.”

“Happy Easter everyone,” says Johnson, 34, as Trump. “As it says in the Bible 'Guess who's back, Shady is back.'

“Alright girls, you can go.” No more lines,” Johnson continues. “You did excellent. Bye Bye. That’s right.”

Johnson then jokes that it's “the time of year where I compare myself to Jesus Christ.” That's exactly what I'm doing now, and people seem to agree that I'm going to continue doing it.

“And if you think that's a bad idea, imagine how weird it would be if I started selling Bibles. Well, I sell Bibles, he adds, brandishing a brown Bible with the American flag and “God Bless USA” engraved on it.

“Look at the Bible. Made from 100% of the Bible,” Johnson continues as Trump. “It sounds like a joke and in many ways it is, but it’s also very real.”

“As you know, I love the Bible. It’s my favorite book, I absolutely read it,” the actor monologues. “But my favorite part is probably the ending, the way it all ends. But this is a very special Bible, and it can be yours for the steep price of $60.

Johnson adds that he “does not do it for the money” but for “the glory of God and for self-indulgence and especially for the money.”

But it’s so sad, religion and Christianity are totally gone from this country, and we need them back,” the sketch continues with Johnson saying there are some beautiful illustrations, all of which are Johnson’s face photoshopped on various biblical images.

Johnson also jokes that his Bible has the Constitution and the Pledge of Allegiance, and I don't know, maybe Miranda Rights? Which means we unfortunately had to make some cuts, adding that the stories of Amos and Habakkuk had been left out.

“And if you order now, add a free Trump miracle toaster, too,” Johnson concludes. “You know, sometimes the weirdos see a picture of Jesus or something in their toast, and what is the Trump miracle?

The real Trump, 77, announced Tuesday via his Truth Social that he would sell his own version of the sacred text for $59.99.

“Happy Holy Week!” Let's make America pray again. As we approach Good Friday and Easter, I encourage you to pick up a copy of the God Bless The USA Bible, which Trump published.

Bibles generally cost less than $10 on Amazon.

In addition to several Bible stories, Trump's leather-bound volume also contains a copy of the U.S. Constitution, the Bill of Rights, the Declaration of Independence, the Pledge of Allegiance, and a handwritten chorus of God Bless The USA by Lee Greenwood.

