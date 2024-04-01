Who will Trump choose as his vice presidential candidate? In 2024, Veepstakes are higher than usual





Being second in command of the most powerful country in the world is no easy task. But for Mike Pence, Donald Trump's vice president, things have been even more difficult than usual.

As insurrectionists descended on the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021, they had a specific target in mind, the outgoing vice president. They built a wooden gallows and called him by his name: Hang Mike Pence! Hang Mike Pence!

As the lengthy congressional hearings on the insurrection later demonstrated, the threats were not in vain. An informant told FBI investigators that if given the chance, some far-right insurrectionists would have tried to kill him. Pence escaped alive, but barely.

The insurrectionists, a federal investigation alleges, were lured to the Capitol by Trump, who had just lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden. They were going after Trump's vice president because, as one of them later claimed, he had betrayed Trump by failing to certify the election results.

The job of vice president of the United States is not normal, even at the best of times. Whoever is chosen to run alongside Trump in this year's election will no doubt keep Pence's experience in mind. It will likely be someone who can convincingly promise undying loyalty to Trump. The former president and his supporters expect no less.

Speculation about who this person is is intensifying and Trump, as usual, is enjoying prolonging the process in order to attract as much attention as possible. So who and how will he choose?

Mike Pence was considered loyal to Trump until he wasn't. Patrick Semansky/AP Making running a priority

A vice presidential candidate is usually chosen based on political calculation. For example, the vice-presidential candidate can be seen as compensating for a presidential candidate's weaknesses (whether real or perceived).

For example, John F. Kennedy, a relatively young northerner, chose Lyndon B. Johnson, a much more politically experienced southerner. Barack Obama, candidate to become the first black president, also chose Biden, older, more experienced and more reassuring.

In his first campaign, Trump chose Pence to compensate for his perceived weakness by making evangelical voters a critical mobilization base for any Republican candidate.

Read more: Why “wokeness” has become the latest battlefront for white conservatives in America

Seen in this light, the conventional wisdom is that Trump has both a race problem and a women's problem, and that he should choose a vice presidential candidate who can address at least one of those concerns. .

In the first category, the leading contenders appear to be two men who ran against Trump for this year's nomination, Tim Scott and Vivek Ramaswamy.

Scott, a South Carolinian who Bloomberg has dubbed Trump's new black best friend, is the only black Republican in the Senate. He's certainly indicated he's interested in the job, professing his love for Trump and recently announcing his engagement (being single is generally considered a political liability).

During the Republican campaign for the presidential nomination, Ramaswamy presented himself as the newest, brightest Trump. In one memorable moment during the debates, he was the first to raise his hand when candidates were asked who would still support Trump if he were convicted of a crime. Ramaswamy was also quick to support Trump when he dropped out.

Trump would no doubt be pleased with such public professions of loyalty. But there is no indication that Trump sees race as an issue for his candidacy, quite the contrary.

Trump relies on increasingly extreme racist rhetoric. If he thought race mattered to his chances, he'd probably behave differently. Trump's political rise began with his racist conspiracies about Obama. It’s no exaggeration to suggest that many of his supporters would balk at a ticket that wasn’t all white.

Why a Conservative Woman Might Make Sense

In the second category, the conventional wisdom is that Trump's women's problem is a direct result of his administration's signature achievement: the appointment of three conservative justices to the Supreme Court, which subsequently led to the overturning of the Roe v. Wade decision.

As Biden said recently, candidates underestimate the political and electoral power of women at their peril.

Leading Republican vice presidential candidates include New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem.

The fact that both are considered front-runners reveals the political calculations behind Trump's possible selection. While Trump himself has flip-flopped on abortion restrictions, both Stefanik and Noem have extremely conservative positions on reproductive rights.

And given what we know about Trump's views on women, it seems likely that his judgment would be almost entirely cosmetic. There is a very specific political reason why Noem grew her hair and got new teeth.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green is often added to this list, but her chances may be slimmer. Even though she literally wears her loyalty to Trump on her head, she attracts a lot of attention. And Trump doesn't like sharing the spotlight too much.

It's also entirely possible that Trump will choose a wild card candidate. He is increasingly irritated by what could loosely be described as establishment policy advice intended to curb his worst instincts. His campaign now rests almost entirely on a desire for revenge and retaliation against those he believes held him back.

There has never been any reason to believe that Trump will follow conventional political wisdom.

The stakes are higher than usual

Given the cult of personality that has developed around Trump, some believe his choice of vice presidential nominee is unlikely to sway many votes. As a result, it doesn't really matter.

Other careful observers of American politics, however, argue the opposite. Given the advanced ages of Trump and Biden, the vice president choice is more important than usual, particularly because of the higher-than-normal chances that this person could be elevated to the Oval Office at some point .

Read more: Biden and Trump, although old, are both likely to survive until the end of the next president's term, demographers say

In Trump's case, some argue that if he wins, he will be a lame-duck president from day one since it will be his second term. Thus, all eyes will be on his vice-president as the presumptive candidate for 2028.

This glosses over the very real questions about the continuity of constitutional law under a second Trump presidency, and ignores the noises Trump supporters are already making about trying to remove presidential term limits. It also assumes that, like Pence, Trump's next vice president would choose to place his own political future or that of American democracy ahead of being an enthusiastic supporter of Trump's authoritarianism. It's unlikely.

This time, as with everything, the stakes are higher than usual.

