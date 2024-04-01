91st National Broadcasting Day, Indonesian Broadcasting Strengthens Harmoniously





Jakarta — Every year, April 1 is celebrated as National Audiovisual Day (HARSIARNAS). This commemoration day was inaugurated by President Joko Widodo in Presidential Decree (Keppres) Number 9 of 2019 concerning National Broadcasting Day. April 1 was chosen because on April 1, 1933, the first indigenous (Indonesian) broadcasting institution was established in Solo, namely Solosche Radio Vereeniging (SRV), initiated by the KGPAA Mangkunegoro VII. Initially, the history of broadcasting in Indonesia (the then archipelago) began in 1927. From Kanjeng Gusti Pangeran Adipati Aryo (KGPAA), Sri Mangkoenegoro VII received a gift from a Dutchman in the form of a radio receiver. Then, on April 1, 1933, the first Indonesian broadcasting institution was established in the city of Solo, called Solosche Radio Vereeniging (SRV), founded by Sri Mangkoenegoro VII. The founding date of SRV was later used by the founders of Harsiarnas as the birth day of national broadcasting. The process of determining the National Audiovisual Day took a long time until it was decided by President Joko Widodo in 2019. Harsiarnas' first statement was made on April 1, 2010 in Surakarta, in Central Java. This statement was initiated by Hari Wiryawan, who at that time was a member of the Indonesian Central Java Regional Broadcasting Commission (KPID) and was supported by various groups, starting from the government, people's representatives, public figures cultural institutions, academics and broadcasters. Several important figures involved in the statement were maestro Keroncong Gesang and singer Waljinah. The declaration is a proposal to the government to determine two important things. First, April 1, the anniversary of SRV, is designated National Broadcasting Day. Second, let KGPAA Mangkunagoro VII be referred to as the father of Indonesian broadcasting. After the 2009 declaration, a second declaration was made in 2010 with the same proposals and materials. The Harsiarnas Declaration was made on April 1, 2010 in Bale Tawangarum, Surakarta City Hall, also in the presence of Solo Mayor Joko Widodo. Through this statement, broadcasters and the people of Indonesia can better appreciate and respect the history of Indonesian national broadcasting that began in the city of Solo. National Broadcasting Day is an important time to remember the important role of broadcasting in social, cultural and political life in Indonesia. Through broadcasting, people can get important and quality information, entertainment and education to build a better country. In 2024, Harsiarnas commemoration will reach its 91st year, and the theme set by the Indonesian Broadcasting Commission (KPI) is Indonesian broadcasting, growing stronger and stronger in harmony. ***

