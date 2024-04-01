Prabowo arrives in China and meets Xi Jinping today

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Minister of Defense (Menhan) and presidential candidate (capres) winner of the 2024 presidential election (Pilpres), Prabowo Subianto, arrived in Beijing, China, on Sunday (3/31/2024).

Head of the Public Relations Office of the General Secretariat of the Ministry of Defense (Kemenhan), Brigadier General TNI Edwin Sumantha, revealed that the meeting in Prabowo was to meet the Chinese president. Xi Jinping.

Upon arrival at the Chinese airport, Prabowo was immediately greeted by Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr. Sun Weidong, Chinese Ambassador to Jakarta Mr. Lu Kang and Indonesian Defense Attaché to Beijing , Brigadier General TNI (Mar) Benny Poltak.

Prabowo also received a bouquet of flowers from a little Chinese girl as a welcome gesture.

“Thank you so much“, Prabowo told the little boy, quoted in the official statement of the Ministry of Defense, Monday (1/4/2024).

“What is your name? How old are you” he said again.

Then, Prabowo went to the Peninsula Hotel in Beijing and was warmly welcomed by Indonesian Ambassador to China Djauhari Oratmangun, Ministry of Defense Kabaranahan, Ministry of Defense Kabainstrahan, Director General of the Ministry of Defense Strahan and Director General of the Ministry of Defense Renhan.

Furthermore, on Monday afternoon local time, Prabowo will hold a bilateral meeting with Xi Jinping.

Prabowo is expected to meet with Chinese Prime Minister and Chinese Defense Minister Admiral Dong Jun on Tuesday (2/4/2024).

