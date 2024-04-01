As El Nino rages, Indonesians grapple with record rice prices

SURABAYA, April 1 It was still dark outside when Sutinah, an Indonesian housewife, went to the local police station early one morning last month, hoping to avoid queues and enjoy a government program offering rice at an affordable price.

Even though dry weather fueled by El Nino led to a shortage of rice and sent prices to record highs, the 52-year-old from Pasuruan town, East Java, was still shocked to see hundreds of like-minded locals already patiently queuing.

By the time we arrived it was already quite crowded, we still had to wait in line. We had no other choice because the price of rice in the market is very high, said Sutinah, who like many Indonesians goes by only one name.

The mother of two queued for two hours to buy two 5kg bags of rice for 102,000 Indonesian rupiahs ($6.51), a saving of around 50,000 rupiahs compared to supermarket and local prices. walk.

Indonesia was self-sufficient in rice in the 1980s, before farmland was used to build housing for a burgeoning population, which now numbers more than 270 million people.

Despite this, more than 90 percent of Indonesian families still consume rice every day, providing more than half of their daily calories.

The annual per capita consumption of rice in Southeast Asian countries is around 95 kg (210 lb), which is much higher than the average annual consumption of other carbohydrates like corn, sweet potato , potato and cassava, said Rajendra Aryal, representative of the Food and Agriculture Organization. in Indonesia and Timor-Leste.

Such is the importance of this commodity to Indonesia's economy, culture and society that high food inflation contributed to the fall of strongman President Suharto in 1998.

Last year was relatively warm due to the El Nino weather phenomenon, and a prolonged dry season in parts of Indonesia caused rice production to fall by about 18 percent, Aryal said. The vast archipelago is expected to enter the dry season again next month.

These conditions could lead to an increase in rice prices and weaken people's purchasing capacity, particularly affecting the poorest segments of society, including smallholder farmers, Aryal said.

No rice? Not eaten

Indonesians often say that if you haven't eaten rice, you haven't eaten rice yet, and this staple grain is not only a relatively inexpensive source of subsistence for most households, but also makes part of the country's cultural identity.

Rice has been an integral part of Indonesian history and culture since ancient times, and its cultivation can even be seen at the famous 9th-century Borobudur temple complex in Central Java, said Ika Krishnayanti , head of international relations for the Indonesian Peasants' Alliance farmers' group.

Rice is one of the most important agricultural products in Indonesia… a symbol of culture and tradition, Krishnayanti told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Rice fields are also a distinctive feature of the Indonesian landscape, especially in areas popular with tourists, such as Bali and Central Java, said Jongsoo Shin, director of Asia at the International Rice Research Institute ( IRRI).

Rising rice prices and reduced availability can lead to food insecurity, particularly for low-income households. This can create feelings of hunger, anxiety and frustration, increasing the risk of social unrest and protests, he said.

Farmers facing poor harvests lose income and could face debt, contributing to economic hardship and social instability, Shin said, adding that Indonesia would need to import up to 5 million tonnes of rice in 2024.

But increased reliance on rice imports may make Indonesia more vulnerable to price fluctuations and supply chain disruptions in exporting countries, he said.

Importing large quantities of rice can strain the government's budget and weaken the agricultural sector, which is crucial for rural employment and food security, Shin added.

Technology can help farmers face rising temperatures

To combat the rice shortage, Indonesian President Joko Widodo last year enlisted the military to help with planting and subsidized fertilizer distribution.

Recognizing the pressures rising rice prices are putting on consumers and the more than 15 million food-growing households, the Indonesian government has also started selling rice at a discount and distributing cash to families most affected.

Romauli Panggabean, environmental economist for sustainable food systems at think tank World Resources Institute Indonesia, called for greater diversification of carbohydrate sources to help Indonesians be more resilient to fluctuations in rice prices.

She noted that the country's National Food Agency was encouraging people to consume other locally available sources of carbohydrates, such as maize, cassava, potatoes, banana, sorghum and sago.

Distribution of drought-resistant rice seed varieties to farmers in affected regions is also important, IRRI's Shin said.

In the longer term, the government should continue to invest in improving irrigation infrastructure, including rehabilitating existing canals and building new ones, to improve water management and reduce reliance on precipitation, he added.

Early warning systems to monitor weather conditions and provide timely information to farmers about potential droughts also enable them to take preventive measures.

This should go hand in hand with providing training to farmers on drought-tolerant agricultural practices, water conservation and post-harvest storage techniques, Shin said, adding that crop insurance programs and Crop diversification offered greater security.

Technology is largely part of the solution, analysts say, with drones and sensors capable of monitoring crops, soil moisture, weather and irrigation systems, as well as digital platforms allowing farmers to share information and best practices.

Apps can also help consumers find the best deals on rice.

In East Javas Lamongan, one of Indonesia's rice-producing regions, Salimah, a 70-year-old farmer, said extreme weather conditions had made life more difficult.

Longer droughts have forced it to grow more dry-weather-tolerant crops, such as corn or sesame, even though they are often more expensive.

I plant green beans to keep my income… Most farmers leave their land empty because it's too hot, she says. Thomson Reuters Foundation