Chairman of the Indonesian People's Consultative Assembly Bamsoet supports the separation of the Directorate General of Taxes from the Ministry of Finance





Jakarta – Indonesian People's Consultative Assembly Chairman Bambang Soesatyo supports presidential couple Prabowo-Gibran's plan to form a National Revenue Agency (BPN) after being inaugurated as president and vice president of the Republic of Indonesia. In the future, the BPN will replace the General Directorate of Taxes (DJP) which currently reports to the Ministry of Finance. “The establishment of the BPN is among the 8 best and quick results programs of Prabowo and Gibran. The consideration is that the financing of economic development is mainly financed by the state budget. Therefore, the budget must be made effective in terms of revenues from taxes and non-taxes (PNBP).The creation of the BPN “It aims to increase the ratio of state revenue to gross domestic product (GDP) to reach 23%,” Bamsoet said in his press release, Sunday (31/3/2024). The 20th President of the DPR RI and former Chairman of Commission III of the DPR RI in the field of law, human rights and security explained that the idea of ​​​​separating the General Directorate of Taxes from the Ministry of Finances had actually been discussed for a long time. In fact, the separation plan became part of President Joko Widodo's campaign vision and mission in 2014. Discussions have been held several times, but so far they have not come to fruition. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Much earlier, a proposal to separate the General Directorate of Taxes from the Ministry of Finance (formerly the Ministry of Finance) was put forward by the Office of the Minister of State for Administrative Reform in 2004. This separation included the General Directorate of Taxes , the General Directorate of Customs and Excise and the Directorate of State Non-tax Revenue of the Ministry of Finance will become autonomous bodies. This proposal was contained in Men-PAN letter number B/59/M.PAN/1/2004 and was sent to the then President. The Golkar Party Deputy General Chairman said that if the BPN had been established, the tax administration would have more freedom and flexibility to determine policies, recruit employees and structure tax regulations. The presence of the BPN can also minimize the risks of “flirtation” between tax officials and taxpayers, thereby curbing tax growth. Even though taxes constitute the main source of state revenue. “A number of countries have separated tax agencies from the Ministry of Finance. For example, the United States has a stand-alone tax agency separate from the Ministry of Finance, called the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Singapore has the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS), a semi-autonomous tax authority that does not report “to the Ministry of Finance. Several other countries have also created semi-autonomous tax institutions,” Bamsoet concluded. Also watch the video “Jokowi asks who has more Tax Minister, Zulhas-Bahlil appoints Luhut”:

