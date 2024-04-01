Prabowo to meet Xi Jinping, discuss defense cooperation





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Indonesian Minister of Defense (Menhan). Prabowo Subianto to meet Chinese president Xi Jinping today, Monday (1/4/2024). It is known that this meeting is one of the agendas of Prabowo's official visit to the People's Republic of China (PRC) until Tuesday (02/04/2024). “The main objective of this visit is to strengthen bilateral relations between Indonesia and China and increase cooperation in the defense sector,” said the head of the Public Relations Office of the Ministry of Defense, Brigadier General Edwin Adrian Sumantha, in a written statement. Monday. Edwin said Prabowo's visit was part of the two countries' ongoing efforts to strengthen strategic dialogue and cooperation, which is very important for regional security and stability. Also read: Prabowo arrives in China and meets Xi Jinping today During the visit, Prabowo is expected to meet with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang and other relevant senior officials on Monday afternoon local time. Then, on Tuesday (02/04/2024), Prabowo will meet with Chinese Defense Minister Admiral Dong Jun. It is known that Prabowo left Jakarta for China on Sunday March 31, 2024. Prabowo was also accompanied during this visit by Deputy Chairman of Commission I DPR RI Sugiono, Special Assistant to the Minister of Defense for Defense Management Lieutenant General TNI (retired) Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, and TNI Bais leader Lieutenant General Yudi Abrimantyo. Then, Director General of the Ministry of Defense Major General Bambang Trisnohadi, Director General of the Ministry of Defense Admiral TNI Supo Dwi Antara, Kabaranahan of the Ministry of Defense, Marshal TNI Yusufjauhari and the son of Prabowo, Ragowo Hediprasetyo or Didit Prabowo. Also read: Opportunities and challenges for the disqualification of Prabowo-Gibran at the Constitutional Court

