Boris Johnson could be replaced by a melting ice sculpture in TV debate

Prime Minister Boris Johnson could be replaced by an ice sculpture of himself instead of sitting empty if he misses the Channel 4 debate tonight. (Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire) Channel 4 has fanned rumors that Boris Johnson will be replaced by a melting ice sculpture of himself if he refuses the televised debate on climate change on Thursday. The broadcaster did not deny suggestions on social media that the Prime Minister could be replaced by an icy incarnation of his likeness rather than a traditional empty chair. Channel 4 must be broadcast the first televised election debate on climate change to 7 p.m. but Mr Johnson is not expected to attend. A Channel 4 News spokeswoman said: Time is running out. The ice caps are melting. Our invitation to the Prime Minister remains open until 7 p.m. this evening. A rumor that a frozen sculpture of Boris Johnson, which would slowly melt as the debate progressed, was tweeted today by Daily Mail political editor Jason Groves. Rumor has it that Channel Four has commissioned an ice sculpture of Boris Johnson to be melted during tonight's televised debate on climate change. And yet, he still doesn't want to continue… Jason Groves (@JasonGroves1) November 28, 2019 It is unclear whether Channel 4's tongue-in-cheek response is an admission that the stunt will continue or an attempt to drum up more interest in the debate. Brexit Party chief Nigel Farage is also expected to snub tonight's debate, after tweeting a statement on Tuesday that he had no confidence in the broadcaster that would conduct it in a fair and objective manner. It is unclear whether Mr Farage would also be replaced by an ice sculpture. Party leaders Jeremy Corbyn, Nicola Sturgeon and Jo Swinson have confirmed their attendance while Greens leader Sian Berry and Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price will also appear. The story continues Boris Johnson is also at the center of criticism leveled at the BBC over the leaders' debates hosted by Andrew Neil. He has already taken Work chief Jeremy Corbyn and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon to the task in interviews broadcast this week. General elections 2019: current polls But a Labor MP attacked the BBC's choice to broadcast the interviews before settling one with the Prime Minister. Labor Party chairman Ian Lavery said last night: Boris Johnson pulled out of one-on-one debate with Jeremy Corbyn on Sunday, refusing to take part in party leaders' debate on climate crisis tomorrow and now this. He is afraid because every time he faces the impact of nine years of austerity, the cost of living crisis and his plans to sell off our NHS, the more exposed he is. —Watch the latest videos from Yahoo UK—

