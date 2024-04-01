PM Modi defends electoral bond system: today you know who gave money, who received it | News from India





IN HIS first remarks on the electoral bond system after it was scrapped by the Supreme Court last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi rejected any suggestion that it was a setback and said it was because of the system put in place by his government that the sources of political financing and the beneficiaries are public today.

Tell me what I did to cause a setback? Those who rejoice today will regret it tomorrow. I ask these experts how many elections took place before 2014? There must have been some spending in these elections, right? Can an organization say where this money comes from? he told Thanti TV, a leading Tamil news channel, in a television interview on Sunday.

Today, Modi created election materials; that's why you can search about it. You can find out who gave the money and who received it. Otherwise, no one knows where the money comes from. Elections were also held before… Today, you know these details from election documents. Every problem can have flaws. But if these defects are corrected, it can be corrected, the Prime Minister said. He defended his actions in Tamil Nadu, denying allegations of electoral maneuvering. Don't attribute electoral motivations to everything I do for Tamil Nadu, he said. When asked about allegations of misuse of central agencies against opposition parties, The Prime Minister said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and other agencies operate independently. We do not obstruct or direct his actions; it must operate independently and is evaluated by the balance of judicial power, he said. Currently, ED has around 7,000 cases, of which less than 3 percent involve politicians. Of these 7,000 cases, only 3 percent are linked to politics. During their (opposition) 10-year rule, the amount of money they seized was only Rs 35 lakh, while we seized Rs 2,200 crore, Modi said. On the perception that agencies are targeting only opposition leaders and not those of the BJP, he said, “Irrespective of the party, the process is the same. ED cannot initiate any file on its own; various departments have to file the cases first, then ED takes action… PMLA law was there for a long time, but they didn't use it. More than 150 lawsuits have been filed to exempt the PMLA law, and they have even been taken to the Supreme Court to remove or retain an officer. They have used the justice system as a weapon because they know that Modi's actions against corruption will not stop. They think they can stop these organizations through the courts, he said. Modi also spoke on a wide range of other issues, from his experiences in Tamil Nadu to his broader national ambitions, culminating in a thoughtful account of his spiritually charged experience at the inauguration of the Ram Temple. He said the invitation to the opening of the Ayodhya temple was an overwhelming moment for him. I entered into a spiritual journey, subsequently I cannot describe it in words. Knowledge and spirituality are considered enemies today. People might even use my words against me, but my experience was overwhelming, he said of his fast before the temple ceremony, saying he experienced significant spiritual changes. He said that when he finally arrived at the temple that day and stood before the deity, he wondered if it was luck due to his position as prime minister, or if he represented all Indians, or if he was a simple devotee. He said it was the end of a 500-year struggle of faith and the sacrifice of thousands. I placed myself at his feet. I stood there, not moving at all. At one point, I felt like Lord Rama was speaking to me as if saying that the future of prosperity has begun. I saw the dreams of 140 million people in Rama's eyes, Modi said. Responding to a question whether the opening of the temple was planned before the elections as a political measure, he said the Supreme Court order and subsequent developments were a matter of destiny and not of orchestrated timetable in view of elections. Even the judge who wrote the order did not expect this to happen before the elections, he said, asserting that Lord Rama also has huge importance in Tamil Nadu. The interview also touched on broader political themes, with Modi advising the opposition Congress to rely on its seasoned leaders who understand the party's core ideologies to regain its strength and relevance. Asked about his candidacy, initially speculated from Tamil Nadu, Modi said he had no plans to contest elections this time. I had other plans. It wasn't my plan but the party asked me to run. It has always been so. There is no such thing as a competition in a particular place. I have never been in politics with a personal motive, he declared. The prime minister criticized the dynasty's policies, advocating a democratic system. He said he was never against more than one member of a family entering politics. I don't call it dynasty politics. But a single family controls a party for its own gains, and the family members alone become the leaders of the next generation, that's what a family dynasty is. This undemocratic system must end, he said. Asked about his message for the DMK, the Prime Minister said: “They don’t need my opinion. The Tamils ​​are ready to send them a strong message. Modi said the target of 400 seats was not an ambitious target he had set but a wish of the people. But he also refused to comment on his poll expectations in Tamil Nadu. First of all, I don't see Tamil Nadu as a reason to vote. I view the state with immense respect for its tradition, culture and language, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/india/pm-narendra-modi-electoral-bonds-scheme-opposition-9244173/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos