If Jokowi supports Prabowo, what's the problem?





Jakarta – Defense Team Leader Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Yusril Ihza Mahendra, asked what was the problem with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi)'s support for Prabowo-Gibran. Yusril believes that there is nothing wrong if Jokowi supports Prabowo-Gibran. This was conveyed by Yusril as a related party during the disputed 2024 Presidential Election trial at the Constitutional Court Building, Central Jakarta, Monday (1/4/2024). First, the economic expert on unemployment insurance presented by the Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar camp, Vid Adrison, explained Jokowi's visits to the regions during the period from October 2023 to February 2024. Vid said Jokowi's visit strengthened Prabowo-Gibran's votes. He said Prabowo's votes increased after Jokowi made visits to a number of regions, compared to the 2019 elections. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT “There was a fairly significant increase in votes for candidate pair 02 compared to Prabowo's votes in the 2019 presidential election with an average increase of 32 percent, minimum 6.3 (percent) maximum 66 .3 (percent),” he said. Vid said there was no evidence that Prabowo's vote acquisition in the 2019 elections was related to votes in the 2024 elections. According to him, Jokowi's visit was very effective in increasing Prabowo's votes in the 2024 elections. “There is evidence showing that Prabowo's visit in 2024 reduced Ganjar's vote share. Prabowo's visit had no impact on Anies' vote. Prabowo's visit in 2024 and Jokowi's vote further increased Prabowo's vote increase,” he explained. Yusril then had the opportunity to ask the expert the question. He questioned the relationship between Jokowi's support and Prabowo's increase in votes. Because, according to him, other candidate pairs are also supported by other influential personalities. “That the outgoing president, or a candidate supported by the outgoing president, will obtain more votes than the other candidates? How can experts explain Megawati's defeat by the SBY and the 2024 presidential election? » asked Yusril. “If this conclusion is true, is it just a coincidence that Jokowi is the president and he supports the Prabowo-Gibran couple and gets more votes. If now Jusuf Kalla, who supports Anies-Muhaimin, is the president, this means that this candidate will Get more votes in the current presidential election? If again Megawati becomes president, then Ganjar-Mahfud will get more votes according to you, what problem does the current trial have with your opinion ?Is there something wrong or not?? he continued. Vid also said that Jokowi's visit had a clear impact on Prabowo's vote. He then compared the 2014 election in which the outgoing president did not participate. “So when we see that SBY did not support Jokowi in 2014 but Jokowi won in the end, this is a fact, but it cannot deny the anecdotal evidence, it cannot deny the effect of the incumbent president “, did he declare. Vid said that the votes obtained by the number 2 candidate pair reflect Jokowi's vote in the 2019 election. Because Prabowo's vote in 2019 was very different from the vote in the 2024 election. “Because the public believes that 02 is supported by President Jokowi. The results are significant, so there is an element of fanaticism,” he said. Watch the video “AMIN camp experts believe KPU procedures for accepting registration of Gibran candidates were violated”: [Gambas:Video 20detik] (amw/haf)

