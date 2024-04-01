Erdoan hails victory of democracy in municipal elections

In his first speech after Sunday's municipal elections, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, chairman of the Justice and Development Party (AK Party), hailed what he called the victory of democracy.

Addressing a crowd gathered outside the AKP party headquarters in the capital Ankara, Erdoan said the nation had demonstrated its will in the elections without facing any coercion and that it was a major gain for Turkish democracy.

“The winner of this election is democracy, it will be the nations, regardless of the political views of the electorate,” he said.

As Erdoan stepped onto the balcony of the party building, in keeping with post-election tradition, the loudspeakers blared with an old AKP party campaign song emphasizing Trkiye's unity.

“We concluded the March 31 elections with a maturity appropriate to our democracy. There were no incidents that could overshadow the elections. But we saw servants of a separatist organization engaging in acts of pressure and insults to citizens of the East and Southeast,” he said, referring to the PKK terrorist group.

“Thanks to the common sense of our citizens, Turkish democracy has once again proven its maturity. Elections are the most critical days of democracies and people express their choice through ballots,” he said. he declares.

The president called March 31 a “turning point, not an end.”

“The Turkish nation has conveyed its message to politicians. The winner of these elections is Trkiye as a whole. The winner is democracy. We paid a high price for it,” he said.

His speech focused on “embracing” the nation by thanking citizens regardless of their political views. “I hope the results will be for the good of the cities,” he said.

Erdoan stressed that this was the AKP Party's 18th electoral test. “We have always succeeded, and we will continue to succeed. I believe in you, I believe in (future) victories.”

Erdoan, on the other hand, admitted that he could not achieve the desired result, especially nine months after the general and parliamentary elections, from which the AKP party emerged victorious. “We worked intensively for the elections. The AKP party staff worked day and night, in harmony and selflessly,” said Erdoan, who himself visited 52 cities during his election campaign over the past two month.

The president also thanked his party's partner in the People's Alliance, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), as well as the chairmen of political parties that have declared their support for the alliance.

“Throughout our political life, we have marched alongside our nation. We recognize no power above the will of the nation. We have never given up endorsing the will of the nation,” a- he declared.

The president said the nation had made up its mind and Ankara would support the new city administrators in all their work for the good of the cities. “The Supreme Electoral Council (YSK) will release the official results in the coming days. As the AKP party, we will evaluate the results and carry out self-criticism. The results show that we have lost our momentum. We will discuss the cause of this recession. We will detect problems and take necessary measures,” he said.

He reiterated his motto “there is destiny above destiny”, adding: “We will not disrespect the will of our nation. We will not be stubborn. We will evaluate the steps impartially. End in these elections is a gain for us. “We have four years ahead of us. We are aware of our responsibilities. We will now work to resolve pressing issues, from the recovery of the earthquake-hit region to economic issues,” he said.

The president stressed that they would avoid “populist” measures that would harm the nation and future generations. He reiterated his previous commitments regarding the recovery of the economy and “dealing the fatal blow to the terrorist organization”, in reference to the PKK.