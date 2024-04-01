Prabowo suddenly goes to China to meet Xi Jinping, what's going on?







Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto visited Beijing, China on Sunday. He reportedly traveled to meet a number of senior state officials, including Chinese President Xi Jinping. Citing the official website of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Kemlu), Prabowo visited the country at the direct invitation of Xi. Where Prabowo will be in the country from March 31 to April 2. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESUME CONTENT “President Xi Jinping will hold talks with him,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said, responding to questions from local media China News Service, quoted Monday (1/4/2024). “He will also meet with Premier Li Qiang. They will exchange views on bilateral relations and issues of mutual concern,” he added. In the statement, Lin said China and Indonesia were important developing countries. The two countries are also strong friends. “In recent years, under the strategic leadership of Presidents Xi Jinping and Joko Widodo, bilateral relations have maintained strong growth momentum and entered a new stage in building a community with a shared future,” he said. declared. “Pak Prabowo's visit to China will be his first overseas visit as president-elect,” he added. He explained that this visit would be an excellent opportunity for the two countries to further strengthen their friendship, deepen their comprehensive strategic cooperation and better synergize their development strategies. He also said it was important to set a good example by showing that developing countries embrace a common future and work in solidarity for shared development. “To be a source of stability and strength for common development both in this region and beyond,” he further affirmed. Previously, Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to Prabowo on his victory in the presidential election. Xi said he attaches great importance to the development of relations between the two countries. “The two sides have opened a new chapter in building a Sino-Indonesian community with a shared future,” reads its press release. “We attach great importance to the development of China-Indonesia relations and hope to work together with President-elect Prabowo Subianto to achieve greater success in building a community with a shared future between the two countries, and set an example of solidarity, solidarity and coordination for joint development between major developing countries”, he added at the time. Previously, on March 21, the KPU determined that Prabowo and his partner Gibran Rakabuming Raka won with 96,214,691 votes out of a national total of 164,227,475 valid votes.Thus, the votes obtained by the Prabowo-Gibran couple reached approximately 58% of the national total of valid votes. [Gambas:Video CNBC] Next article Putin, Xi Jinping unite to congratulate Prabowo on presidential election victory (sef/sef)



