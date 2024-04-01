PM Modi in Mumbai today, check traffic police advisory | Routes to avoid





Posting on microblogging site, X, the Mumbai Traffic Police shared the parking restrictions. (Representative image: PTI) The movement restrictions are being imposed ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to address a ceremony marking 90 years of the Reserve Bank of India.

Mumbai Police on Sunday issued a traffic advisory for commuters ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modis' visit on Monday (April 1) to address a ceremony marking 90 years of the Reserve Bank of India. Posting on microblogging site, X, the Mumbai Traffic Police shared the parking restrictions for the following roads: Shahid Bhagatsing Road

Nathalal Parekh Road

Captain Prakash Pethe Road

Rambhau Salgaonkar Road

The general. Jagannath Bhosle Road

Madam Cama Road

Lawyer Rajni Patel Marg

Jamanalal Bajaj Marg

Vinay K Shah Marg

Ramnath Goika Marg

Dorabaji Tata Road

NCPA margin

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Road

VV Rao Marg

Best route Rambhau Salgaonkar Road (one way): The section of Rambhau Salgaonkar Road from Indu Clinic Junction (Sayyed Jamadar Chowk) to Volga Chowk will be opened in both directions for all types of vehicular traffic.

Jamanalal Bajaj Marg (one way): The stretch of Maker Tower 04 from Jamanalal Bajaj Marg to Usha Mehta Chowk will be open for all types of vehicular traffic.

Vinay K Shah Marg (one way): The stretch from Vinay K Shah Marg to NCPA Gate No. 4 will be open to all types of vehicular traffic. Meanwhile, police have imposed traffic restrictions in the city ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium. The given matches will take place in Mumbai on April 1 and 7. As per the advisory issued by Mumbai Traffic Police on The notice also states that spectators must use public transport to travel due to the absence of parking spaces in the stadium and also because personal vehicles can cause traffic jams in the area. Sheen Kachroo Sheen Kachroo is a sub-editor at News18.com. She writes about general news, politics, international news and education. She holds a degree in history …Learn more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/india/pm-modi-in-mumbai-on-monday-check-traffic-polices-advisory-routes-to-avoid-8835003.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos