This is the criticism of Faisal Basri and his friends regarding social assistance during the session on the MK presidential election dispute

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Sessions Election results Disputed case (PHPU) The President and Deputy President of the Constitutional Court (MK) will meet again today, Monday (1/4/2024). The distribution of social assistance (bansos) by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) before the 2024 general elections (elections) is in the spotlight.

The agenda of today's hearing is the testimony of the applicant which includes listening to the statements of witnesses and experts as well as the ratification of additional evidence for the candidate couple (paslon) Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar.

Two experts were summoned for today's hearing, namely Vid Adrison, Faisal Basri and Anthony Budiawan.

Adrianis SLecturerat the Department of Economics, Faculty of Economics, University of Indonesia and a senior researcher at LPEM FEUI.Faisal Basri, on the other hand, is a senior economist long involved in the Indonesian economy. Anthony is Director General of Political Economy and Policy Studies (PEPS).



In his presentation entitled The impact of Social assistance for votes for presidential and vice-presidential candidates in the Indonesian presidential general electionsAdrison criticized the amount of social assistance before the elections and the important role of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in social assistance policy.

According to his calculations, the estimated increase in votes was due to the president's “support” and welfare. reached 26,615,945.

He estimated that the estimated vote acquisition for the Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka couple without presidential support and social assistance would only reach 42.38%. This vote is far from the total calculated by the General Election Commission (KPU), i.e. 58%.



Meanwhile, Faisal Basri highlighted the Jokowi government's recklessness in distributing social assistance before the elections.

In his presentation entitled Social assistance before the 2024 elections is very reckless to win Prabowo-Gibran,Faisal explained that public funds from the APBN were continuously added until polling day approached.

He also criticized the differences in the behavior of social assistance before the elections and the regional general elections (Pilakda): in Pilkada, the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) pushed to ban the distribution of aid social 3 months before the regional elections.

For Faisal, the distribution of one-off social assistance can be like feeding ducks in a demonstrative, manipulative and uncivilized way.

“The effectiveness of welfare is consistent with its ultimate goal, the most important of which is to obtain the greatest number of votes.Social assistance is like generosity. “Social assistance is an obligation of the state,” Faisal said during the hearing of the Constitutional Court, Monday (1/4/2024).

One of the beings Faisal's top priority is social assistance related to the El Niño phenomenon. According to him, the intensity of El Nino's impact is actually greater in 2021 than in 2024. However, social assistance will actually be provided in 2024, when the impact of El Nino will subside.

“In 2021, when the intensity of El Nino is higher than in 2024. (Welfare) 2024 has been extended again. El Nino is almost over, instead there is EL Nino welfare. In 2021 there will be no social assistance. Yes, again because this year there are elections,” explained Faisal.

Meanwhile, Anthony Budiawan in his presentation The extension of social assistance until June 2024 was decided unilaterally by President JokoWidodo without the approval of the House of Representatives, in violation of the Constitution and a number of laws.

According to Anthony, President Jokowi's unilateral provision of social assistance without the approval of the DPR and not stipulated by law violates Article 23 of the Constitution and Article 1 of Law No. 17 of 2003 on Finance of State.

He also added that there had been deviations from the 2024 APBN Policy and that the implementation of social assistance between December 2023 and February 2024 violated the duties and functions of the Ministry of Social Affairs for the benefit of children of the president.

He also highlighted the important role of Jokowi's ministers such as Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto in liaising social assistance with Jokowi.

“Airlangga asked residents to express their gratitude to Jokowi. Airlangga also said that social assistance was thanks to Jokowi and asked residents to remember the number 2 symbol,” said Anthony.

He estimates that the state's losses due to violations in the distribution of social assistance before the elections reached IDR 50.15 trillion.



In the notes CNBC Indonesia, Jokowi has often provided social assistance over the past year, including in the form of direct cash aid.

Throughout President Jokowi's administration, he at least launched various BLTs of at least IDR 190 trillion, 346% more than President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono's (SBY) government, which only amounted to 'to IDR 40,000 billion. This budget is included in the social protection budget which will exceed IDR 433 trillion in 2023.

From 2020 to 2023, Jokowi will aggressively provide direct cash assistance in the form of Wage Subsidy Assistance (BSU), BLT BBM, BLT UMKM, BLT Village Fund (BLT-DD), Vendors and BLT, BLT cooking oil and BLT street stalls. El Niño.

In February 2024 or before the elections, the Jokowi government will pay IDR 11.2 trillion for the BLT program to Indonesian citizens with a target number of 18.8 million beneficiary groups (KPM). The BLT covers three months at a time, namely January, February and March.

Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto highlighted that direct cash assistance (BLT) to 18.8 million poor people, amounting to IDR 200,000 per month, or IDR 600,000 in total, had been granted to mitigate food risks for the poor.

According to Airlangga, this BLT social assistance will replace the El Nino program which in 2023 will be granted at the end of the year for IDR 200,000 per month. At that time, El-Nino assistance was provided in November and December 2023, bringing the total BLT to IDR 400,000.

