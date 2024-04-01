Meet President Xi Jinping and TKN confirms Prabowo's visit to China as Defense Minister





JAKARTA – Indonesian Defense Minister and President-elect Prabowo Subianto is expected to meet with Chinese President Di Jinping. Prabowo flew to the Bamboo Curtain country to respond to Xi Jinping's invitation after sending congratulations on his victory in the 2024 presidential election. Instead of being the 8th presidential candidate of the Republic of Indonesia, TKN Prabowo-Gibran highlighted Prabowo Subianto's visit to China in his capacity as Minister of Defense. “(Prabowo in China, editor's note) In his capacity as Minister of Defense, he invited him,” said TKN Prabowo-Gibran spokesperson Herzaky Mahendra Putra, Monday, April 1. Democratic Party leader Bakomstra said Prabowo's visit to China aims to strengthen cooperation between Indonesia and the PRC, especially in the defense sector. “Part of the two countries' continued efforts to strengthen dialogue and strategic cooperation is very important for regional security and stability,” Herzaky said. It is known that Prabowo Subianto arrived in Beijing, China since Sunday March 31. According to the plan, Prabowo will hold a bilateral meeting with President Xi Jinping this afternoon, Monday, April 1, local time. Followed by a meeting with Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang and Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun, Tuesday April 2. For information, Chinese President Xi Jinping invited Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto to his country. In the invitation, Beijing's Foreign Ministry revealed the reason. In an official statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Prabowo Subianto, as president-elect, will meet with Prime Minister Li Qiang. “They will exchange views on bilateral relations and issues of common concern,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Sunday March 31, quoted on the official website of the Chinese Foreign Ministry. <a href="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aab3ec5c&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><img decoding="async" class="lazyload" src="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=15&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=aab3ec5c" alt=""/></a> China also believes that Prabowo's visit provides an excellent opportunity to strengthen the friendship between China and the Islamic Republic. He said Prabowo and Xi would discuss various important issues. “Prabowo's visit to China will be his first overseas visit as president-elect,” Lin Jian said. “This fully demonstrates the strong relations between China and Indonesia. This visit is a great opportunity to further strengthen traditional friendship, deepen comprehensive strategic cooperation and better synergize development strategies, so as to give “the good example of developing countries embracing the common future and working in solidarity for common development and becoming a source of stability and strength for the common development of this region and its surroundings,” Lin said. English, Chinese, Japanese, Arabic and French versions are automatically generated by AI. So there may still be inaccuracies in the translation, please always consider Indonesian as our main language. (system supported by DigitalSiber.id)

