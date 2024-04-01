Trumps God Bless USA The Bible is not about faith. It's about revenge.





Just in time for Easter, cash-strapped Donald Trump's new money-making plan is a God Bless the USA Bible that, according to its sales site, is the only version endorsed by the former president. For anyone who believes that the holy book is the complete and infallible word of God (as Trump's target audience claims), Trump and his sidekick, country singer Lee Greenwood, have rounded out this very special edition with the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, the Declaration of Independence, the Pledge of Allegiance, and the chorus lyrics to Greenwood's alternative MAGA national anthem, God Bless the USA.

Like all of Trump's merchandising projects, this one is cringe and cheesy and represents the greed, scamming, and grotesquerie that is wrong with Trumpism. The God Bless the USA Bible is obviously and squarely aimed at Trump's existing base of true believers. But he also attempts to hide, in a blurred pabulum between God and country, Trump's more sinister goals, which are to seek revenge and destroy the rights and freedoms of all those who disagree with him, ruling America with an iron fist, with the iron fist. Christian at his side.

Trump knows that his supporters believe that God made America a Christian nation.

The people most likely to want a Trump-branded Bible, presented with a blasphemous kitsch factor comparable to a Jesus figurine, are Trump's evangelical base. Trump surely knows that most of them already have their own Bibles, but he's counting on a good portion of them paying upwards of $59.99 (plus shipping) to have a version of the word from God approved by the arbiter of the correct or only Bible: the person they received. admire as much or more than Jesus himself.

These customers are also unlikely to object to the blatant sacrilege of using one's licensed image to sell Bibles for quick cash. They also don't mind that the financial crisis is fueled by civil judgments holding him responsible for sexual abuse, defamation and fraud. (The God Bless the USA Bible website insists that none of the proceeds will be donated to the Trump campaign, but rather it uses the name, likeness and likeness of Donald J. Trump under a paid license of CIC Ventures LLC, which it is, although the website does not disclose it, a Trump-affiliated company.) White evangelicals, Trump's most loyal supporters, are not bothered by his legal difficulties. The fact that Trump is facing multiple civil and criminal trials is not evidence of wrongdoing, but of his persecution by evil forces.

Out of curiosity, I put one of the Bibles in an online shopping cart and was quickly offered add-ons, namely a 40th anniversary Lee Greenwood God Bless the USA coin (also 59 $.99) and a Make America Pray Again hat (discounted from $30 to $59.99). $25). While those rock-bottom prices weren't generous enough to sway me, they reminded us that Trump and his supporters really wanted us to do what they wanted.

Trump knows that his supporters believe that God made America a Christian nation. They believe they are waging a spiritual war (both under Trump's leadership and in his name) to wrest a debased nation away from Joe Biden, the Deep State and the Democratic Party, which Trump describes as anti-American and , above all, anti-Christian. . Trump's base believes that they are fighting with him and for him, and that he is fighting with them and for them, to restore a country where everyone must have an all-in-one King James Version Bible, founding documents and a patriotic song that has become synonymous with Trump. All for $59.99 plus shipping.

In his Truth Social post promoting the company, Trump described the Bible as his favorite book. It is true that in recent times, compared to his obvious lack of familiarity with the book when it was first published in 2016, he has become more inclined to cite its contents. Recently, he posted about a note he received from a supporter that cited Psalm 109, a passage about praying for vengeance against enemies. It's ironic that Christ went through his greatest persecution the same week they were trying to steal your possessions, Trump told his correspondent. But have you seen this verse?

Trump has managed to confuse his alleged persecution with the alleged persecution of Christians in America.

Beyond the problematic comparison between a judgment for civil fraud and the persecution of Jesus, the former president's obvious pleasure in receiving this memo shows how he actually views his biblical publicity. For Trump, the election is about avoiding legal accountability for myriad crimes, including the attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election. He sees his return to power as an opportunity for full-scale retaliation.

Because Trump has managed to conflate his alleged persecution with the alleged persecution of Christians in America, he can count on his base to support him as long as he advances his theocratic agenda. Their toxic alliance is a threat to the freedom of everyone, LGBTQ people, immigrants, non-Christians, anti-Christian nationalist Christians, women, academics, scientists, Trump critics and more. His endorsement of the Bible God Bless the USA signals not piety or patriotism but chastisement.

