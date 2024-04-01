President-elect Prabowo Subianto will meet Xi Jinping today





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday afternoon, April 1, 2024, Beijing time. Prabowo, who is also Indonesia's president-elect, arrived in the Chinese capital on Sunday. Prabowo arrived in Beijing and was greeted by Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong, Chinese Ambassador to Jakarta Lu Kang and Indonesia's defense attaché in Beijing, Brigadier General Benny Poltak. Upon arrival at the airport, Prabowo received a bouquet from a little Chinese girl as a welcome sign. “Thank you very much,” Prabowo greeted the child, quoted in a written statement. Next, Prabowo headed to the Peninsula Beijing Hotel. He was welcomed by the Indonesian Ambassador to China Djauhari Oratmangun and the staff of the Ministry of Defense. In addition to his meeting with Xi Jinping, Prabowo is expected to meet several senior Chinese state officials. On Tuesday, April 2, Prabowo will meet with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun. President Xi, in an official presidential letter dated March 20, 2024, congratulated Prabowo on his election as the 8th President of Indonesia. The letter was delivered to Prabowo by Chinese Ambassador to Indonesia Lu Kang at the office of the Indonesian Ministry of Defense in Jakarta on March 21, 2024. Xi said he was ready to work with Prabowo to advance the Chinese-Indonesian community. The Chinese communist leader also wants to use Indonesia-China relations as an example of developing countries working together towards common development goals. “[To] bring more benefits to our two peoples and give strong impetus to regional and global prosperity and stability,” Xi said in his letter to Prabowo. DANIEL A. FAJRI Editors Choice: Chinese business executives visit BP Batam to explore business development potential Click here to receive the latest news from Tempo on Google News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.tempo.co/read/1851839/president-elect-prabowo-subianto-to-meet-xi-jinping-today The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos