Irfan denounces deal on prison meetings for Imran – Journal





ISLAMABAD: Senior PML-N leader Irfan Siddiqui has expressed astonishment over what he termed as an unprecedented deal between PTI founder Imran Khan and the Adiala Prison administration for allow his meetings with party leaders.

In a statement released Sunday, Mr. Siddiqui called the agreement an open parody of the law, regulations and the prison manual.

Such a written agreement between the prison administration and a convicted prisoner is unprecedented, he added.

According to media reports, Mr. Khan on Saturday appointed three focal persons after reaching an agreement with the Adiala Prison authorities to draw up SOPs for holding meetings in the prison.

He claims the privilege has not been extended to any other imprisoned politician

The document regarding SOPs for smooth conduct of meetings of convicted prisoner Imran Khan Niazi with his lawyers, family members, friends/colleagues, dated March 28, was issued in compliance with the orders of the Islamabad High Court (IHC ).

Under the agreement, signed by the former prime minister as well as the prison superintendent, the PTI chief named advocates Gohar Khan, Sher Afzal Marwat and advocate Umair Niazi as his focal persons.

Focal persons will provide two names to hold meetings with the incarcerated party founder each week. Under the agreement, the PTI leader will be allowed to meet his family members and lawyers on Tuesday and Thursday.

Meetings will last 30 to 45 minutes, with the maximum number of visitors in each session limited to six.

The PML-N leader said dozens of prominent political leaders, including Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Asif Ali Zardari, Benazir Bhutto, Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Yusuf Raza Gillani, had been incarcerated but he was no example of such an agreement. with none of them, although no one has been convicted in cases as serious as Mr. Khan.

The senator wondered if as stated the agreement was entered into on the High Court's order, why can't this right be extended to over 5,000 prisoners in Adiala Prison and 90,000 prisoners across the country?

The agreement between Mr. Khan and the Adiala Prison administration came days after the Punjab government imposed a two-week ban on visitors inside the prison on March 12, citing intelligence reports of a terrorist threat.

The move was criticized by PTI leaders as a deliberate plan to prevent them from meeting the party's founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is currently incarcerated at the facility.

A petition was also filed by PTI leader and lawyer Mr. Marwat in the IHC against the government order, which was taken up by Justice Arbab Mohammad Tahir on March 13.

Published in Dawn, April 1, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1824916/irfan-slams-deal-on-jail-meetings-for-imran The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos