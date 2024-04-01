Politics
James Ford: Blackpool South should be the epitome of leveling up. But will the next by-elections reflect this?
James Ford is a public affairs consultant who previously worked as a policy advisor to Boris Johnson as Mayor of London (2010-12) and as head of strategic communications and public relations for the Lancashires Local Enterprise Partnership (2020-21 ).
On the face of it, the omens for the upcoming Blackpool South by-election do not bode well for the Government. The seat, held successively by the Labor Party in six general elections between 1997 and 2017, only narrowly returned to the Conservative fold in 2019 with a narrow majority of 3,690 votes. Given Labor's huge lead in the polls, the by-election scheduled for May 2 should be a breeze for the opposition.
But while Blackpool South may be a marginal seat undergoing a by-election amid a dark cloud of scandal, it is also a case study in how leveling can work. The seaside town, long neglected and left behind by the last Labor government, has benefited from huge investment under that government in recent years. Key projects include:
- Almost 40 million for the biggest city deal issued by the government in 2021 which provides 9 million to support Multiversity (a carbon neutral educational campus), nearly 7 million to start Blackpool Center (the €300 million private sector-led redevelopment of a section of Blackpool seafront to create 1,000 jobs and attract an additional 600,000 visitors to the town), €7.5 million in additional funding for the Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone (which, since 2016, has already attracted 145 new businesses) and created 2,500 new jobs), 6.5 million for the Revoe Community Sports Village, 4.5 million to create new offices in the center -city, 4.5 million to upgrade the iconic Blackpool Illuinations and 0.5 million for a new Youth Hub.
- The 350m Talbot Footbridge The regeneration project will create a new 144-room 4* hotel with a Marco Pierre White restaurant, a public service hub and a major extension to the city's iconic tramway.
- A strategic upgrade partnership worth 140 million, more an additional commitment of 90 million euros to improve the housing supply.
- Silicon sands plans a new technology park and digital campus to attract robotics, gaming and AI companies to the city, made possible by the arrival of full fiber gigabit broadband and Blackpool's connection to the network North Atlantic Loop (in 2020) and 3.1 million in funding from DCMS to expand a fully fiber local network.
- THE expansion and renovation of the Winter Gardens to create a new 30m² conference center capable of accommodating an additional 1,200 delegates, bringing the total delegate capacity to 7,000. (Many ConHome readers will have experienced these facilities for themselves if they attended the Conservative Forum in spring in 2022)
- 5.1 million from the Shared Prosperity Fund for local business development, town center improvements and low carbon projects.
It is clear from this long list of government largesse that Blackpool has been one of the big winners from this government and the leveling up programme. The commitment to investing in areas that had previously been overlooked, marginalized and neglected by previous governments is not only creating jobs, boosting businesses and improving homes, it is also transforming lives.
Just as importantly, there is no sign that Blackpool’s appetite for government funding is going to stop any time soon. Black pools Pride of Place Partnership a local coalition of public, private and voluntary groups – recently released an ambitious new investment prospectus that will create 10,000 jobs and add $1 billion to the local economy by 2030.
This by-election should be seen as an opportunity for the government to highlight the tangible and concrete achievements of leveling up. Local conservatives have a great opportunity to tell a positive story of change and renewal on their doorstep. Ministers are expected to descend on their seats in large numbers to visit the many projects carried out thanks to their funding and support. Rather than enjoying the usual photo op while eating ice cream on the boardwalk, campaigning politicians can visit the new restaurant Showtown Museum Or IMAX theater complexgo around the 10.7m Lancashire Energy Head Officeor walk the 3.2 km of new sea wall between the sandcastle and the north pier.
Other Tory seats lost in recent by-elections may have achieved larger majorities, but they will have enjoyed far fewer benefits in Whitehall. The type of campaigning carried out in Blackpool South over the coming weeks will be a sign of the confidence of the party leadership. An energetic and positive campaign can yield positive results and could even serve as a model for the next general election.
