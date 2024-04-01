'Last 10 years, just a trailer…': PM Modi launches BJP's Lok Sabha campaign from Meerut





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday started on Bharatiya Janata Festival the campaign for Lok Sabha polls 2024 from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. The Prime Minister had started his election campaign for 2014 and 2019 (Lok Sabha) from Meerut Also. Declaring that the next general election was not just about choosing a government but about making a “ Viksite Bharat “, PM Modi said, “Our government is gearing up for its third term. We are creating a roadmap for the next five years. We are working on the big decisions we need to make in the first 100 days of our next term. The development dynamic created over the last 10 years will continue with greater speed,” he also attacked Congress for “ anti-national acts ” and referred to the island of Katchatheevu in Tamil Nadu, off the coast of India. “This island is extremely important from a national security perspective. When the country became independent, we had this island, and it was an integral part of India, but 4-5 decades ago, the Congress declared that this island was of no use and cut off part of Maa Bharti and separated it from India.

Key quotes from Prime Minister Modi's speech I have a special relationship with Meerut. I had started my election campaign for the 2014 and 2019 (Lok Sabha) polls only in Meerut. And now the first rally for 2024 elections is also being organized in Meerut. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are not an election to elect the government, but to make a “Viksit Bharat”

I act against corruption and that is why some have lost patience. Modi's mantra is 'eliminate corruption', but they (the opposition) say 'save the corrupt'.

These elections (Lok Sabha) are a competition between two groups. On the one hand, there is a group that acts against corruption, and on the other, those who want to save the corrupt. They have formed an INDI alliance and think this will scare Modi. My country is my family and I am leading a battle against corruption. This is why many corrupt people are currently in prison. These people are not even released on bail by the Supreme Court.

Under Congress rule, trillions of rupees of poor people, small investors and banks were wrongly confiscated…We confiscated the properties of corrupt people and more than 17,000 crore rupees were returned to those whose money had been illegally withdrawn. them

The record of the 10 years of the NDA government is before everyone. Over the past ten years, many things considered impossible have been achieved. People considered the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya impossible. However, the temple is now built… Several promises were also made regarding the “one rank, one pension” principle. However, we implemented it. Besides, we have also introduced Triple Talaq law for our Muslim sisters.

So far you've only seen the development trailer. We must move the country forward

When India becomes the third largest economy in the world, poverty will be eradicated and the middle class will strengthen the country.

Poverty was everywhere when India was the 11th largest economy in the world. By the time India became the world's fifth largest economy, 25 million people had been lifted out of poverty. I guarantee that the country will have a strong and competent middle class once it becomes the third largest economy in the world. This is why the whole nation says “June 4 for 400 paar”

Our government is preparing for its third term. We are creating a roadmap for the next five years. We are working on the big decisions we need to make in the first 100 days of our next term. The development momentum created over the past 10 years will continue more rapidly.

Meerut is a land of revolution and revolutionaries, gave leaders like Chaudhary Charan Singh to the nation

I said it from the ramparts of the Red Fort, this is the right time. India's time has come. Today, modern infrastructure is being built rapidly in India. Today, India is making unprecedented investments in infrastructure construction. Today, new opportunities are being created for young people in all sectors. Today, the country's women's power presents new resolutions. Today, India's credibility has reached a new peak, the whole world is looking at India with confidence

Today, another anti-national act of Congress was presented to the country. Katchatheevu is an island in Tamil Nadu, off the coast of India, between Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu and this island is extremely important from a national security point of view. When the country became independent, we had this island, and it was an integral part of India, but 4-5 decades ago, the Congress declared that this island was of no use and cut off part of Maa Bharti and separated it from India. With the changing political dynamics in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP is leading a strong alliance, encompassing parties like RLD, SBSP, Apna Dal (S) and Nishad Party, thereby strengthening his position.

The 2024 Lok Sabha election in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. Phase 1 voting will take place on April 19, phase 2 voting will take place on April 26, phase 3 on May 7, and phase 4 on May. 13, phase 5 on May 20, phase 6 voting on May 25, and phase 7 voting will take place on June 1.

Votes will be counted on June 4.

The BJP has roped in Arun Govil from Meerut, the actor who played Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan in the 1980s. Notably, in the 2024 elections, BJP candidate Arun Govil will face SP candidate Bhanu Pratap Singh and BSP candidate Devvrit Tyagi in Meerut.

The BJP is also optimistic about Western UP and will be able to achieve its ambitious target of 370 seats on its own, despite the setbacks suffered in the last elections. In 2014, the BJP won 24 of the 27 seats in the region, up from 19 in 2019, with all eight seats going to the combined SP-BSP.

In 2019, BJP candidate Rajendra Agarwal had then managed to clinch the Meerut seat by defeating SP-backed BSP candidate Haji Yakub Qureshi by a slim margin of less than 5,000 votes.

