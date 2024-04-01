Donald Trump really spent Holy Week peddling a Bible





Just when you think former President Donald Trump can't do anything more ridiculous, news broke earlier this month that Trump was selling a Christian Bible with the theme “God Bless the United States” .

Trump took to social media Tuesday to make the announcement. As we approach Good Friday and Easter, I encourage you to pick up a copy of the God Bless The USA Bible, he said on X, formerly Twitter.

It costs $59.99 and was originally released in 2021.

The Advocate team obviously had ideas. Below is an edited version of a conversation from the team.

John Casey: So folks, Trump started Holy Week but by putting himself on the cross, so to speak. He shared a tweet or whatever you call what they do on Truth Social from one of his acolytes about the coincidence between Trump taking a jab at the MAGA base and the persecution of Jesus. Then the next day came the cringe-worthy sales pitch for the “Make America Pray Again” Bible. Thoughts?

Christopher Wiggins: Personally, as someone who is not religious at all, I want to know who would actually give Trump money for one of these Bibles. Are there people who don't see the obvious problem brewing?

Just using Make America Pray Again as a slogan alone gives me what the Germans call Fremdscham, or that thing where your shoulders reach to your ears in shame while you feel vicarious embarrassment for someone else. I ask all these questions rhetorically, of course, because a fool is born every day, and if we've learned anything in recent years, it's that there are millions and millions of fools in America . Trump has the magical ability to get people to suspend reality and abandon their long-held, tightly held beliefs when something challenges his power. So you have people showering blessings, going to church religiously, and judging people for their perceived immorality while willingly and eagerly giving money to a man who has been indicted twice and repeatedly, convicted guilty of sexual abuse and is about to go to trial for paying a woman he had sex with while his wife was at home with their baby.

Ryan Adamczeski: Anyone who would buy Trump a Bible probably didn't care what the Bible said anyway. It's not that they're abandoning long-held beliefs that they didn't have in the first place. They only care about the Bible as a means to an end, not its contents. Piety looks good in some communities and it can take them far politically, but they don't actually follow its doctrine themselves, even if they claim to. If they did, they would have to make many changes in their lives.

John: You're right about that, Ryan. And Christopher, count me in for Fremdscham, and count in the moderates and independents too. I am somewhat religious, and anyone who might be like me, in respecting belief, must have been appalled to see this. I remember being mortified when he gassed George Floyd protesters so he could walk across the street to St. John's and hold a Bible upside down. He literally attacked humanity and tried to hide behind an upside-down Bible.

Moderates are looking for excuses not to vote for him. Religion is so personal, so it crosses the line, but he's done it before with St. Johns. And this week wasn't the first time he compared himself to Jesus. And he lies while holding this Bible. He said in this hideous video that he had several and that it was his favorite book. He has to confess just for that.

I keep coming back to that statement from 2016 when he said he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and his base would still support him. I also think Democrats will never get over Hillary Clinton calling the MAGA base deplorable.

We know they are, and they know we think they are, and according to Ryan, they probably don't own a Bible, so they're using Trump's fake religion as their own.

Christopher: We must not forget that the current ultraconservative Republican Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, is listening to Trump. Ironically, Johnson once said that if people wanted to know his views on a subject, they should open their Bible and be sure that Johnson believed what was written in its pages. I'd be curious to know what he thinks about commodifying the good book in this way, but then again it might soon be rejected, so maybe it doesn't matter.

Trudy Ring: I regularly visit right-wing websites. I'm a glutton for punishment, I know, but it's important to know what they say. So far I haven't seen any articles defending Trump on this. It's like they're so embarrassed that they want to pretend it's not the case. I found a direct news article on Fox, but that's it for now.

This decision by Trump is not only brazen and hypocritical, but it ignores the principles of religious pluralism and the separation of church and state. He's referring to our religion, but the United States doesn't have a state religion, thank God, I say without irony, and not all Americans practice the same religion, and some don't. They don't all have the same sacred book. There are many versions of the Christian Bible alone. The Orange Atrocity, as I call it, peddles the King James Version, but the Catholic Church has historically not recognized the KJV because it was commissioned by a Protestant monarch. (Fun fact: It is widely believed that he was gay.) The Hebrew Bible is what Christians call the Old Testament. Muslims have the Koran. Et cetera, et cetera, et cetera, to quote Yul Brynner in The King and I.

Either way, this may be Trump's lowest blow yet. Every time you can't think he can go any lower, he does. Disgusting. By the way, I will defend Hillary on this deplorable comment. I agree with her!

John: Trudy, leave it to you to provide the sound story and also be a glutton for punishment. I think you are right. And I also think Trump felt embarrassed as well. He didn't seem really excited about making this video. It can be so easy to read. And I agree with the adjective deplorables, but I think he started an unnecessary fire. I was in Florida last weekend, and one of the flags I saw flying on a truck that passed me while I was running said, “I'm deplorable.” And I thought, “You know what, you’re deplorable if you fly a big flag from your truck that says you are!” It was fresh in my mind. I think they still carry that animosity and that flag, obviously.

We will never know if this Bible sells. The gold sneakers were a failure, that's what I heard, so maybe this will fail too. If he can't sell the Bible to Christian extremists, he has nothing else left to peddle and fund his fines and lawyers. Maybe strands of hair? Or the wooden splinters of the cross he carries for the deplorables?

Trudy: I ​​should add that including government documents, the US Constitution and the Declaration of Independence in a Bible, is deeply inappropriate. I won't say it's unconstitutional, the publisher is free to include them, although it would be unconstitutional if the government forced us to buy this Bible! But as I said, this inappropriately implies that the United States is somehow favored by God or that religion governs our nation.

Alex Cooper: I don't think it's surprising that Trump is again trying to take advantage of his religious base. The Christian MAGA crowd has money, and it's money that Trump needs (both for his campaign and for his legal fees and fines). I'll be surprised if this doesn't work decently. There's a whole industry around Bibles and religious items, so Trump saw a way in. While the sneakers may be duds, these supporters may support two beliefs in one: Trump and their religion. Particularly among evangelicals, there are a ton of financial services for Christians, book series peddled by religious leaders, Christian vacation rentals, and more. This is just the latest example of Trump using his base to make money.

The views expressed in The Advocates opinion articles are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent the views of The Advocate or our parent company, equalpride.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.advocate.com/voices/donald-trump-easter-bible The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

