Mumbai Traffic Update: Commuters advised as PM Modi to address 90th anniversary of RBI event in city today





The Mumbai Traffic Police has issued an advisory for commuters as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit today i.e. April 1. According to the notice, changes have been made to the usual traffic pattern from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. today. Prime Minister Modi is expected to address a ceremony marking 90 years of the Reserve Bank of India. “Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also speak at the event. Shaktikanda Das on 90 years of RBI In an article on X, the RBI Governor wrote, RBI is entering its 90th year today. It has become an institution synonymous with stability, trust and growth. Huge congratulations to the entire RBI team, past and present, for making this possible. Let's continue the journey with even more dedication. » Traffic advisory in Mumbai The Mumbai Traffic Police today released a list of places where parking will be restricted till 2 p.m. He said that the roads including Shahid Bhagatsing Road, Nathalal Parekh Road, Captain Prakash Pethe Road, Rambhau Salgaonkar Road, Gen. Jagannath Bhosle Road, Madam Cama Road, Advocate Rajni Patel Marg, Jamanalal Bajaj Marg, Vinay K Shah Marg, Ramnath Goika Marg, Dorabaji Tata Road, NCPA Marg, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Road, VV Rao Marg, Best Road. Alternative routes – Rambhau Salgaonkar Road (one way): The section of Rambhau Salgaonkar Road from Indu Clinic Junction (Sayyed Jamadar Chowk) to Volga Chowk will be opened in both directions for all types of vehicular traffic. – Jamanalal Bajaj Marg (one way): The stretch from Maker Tower 04 from Jamanalal Bajaj Marg to Usha Mehta Chowk will be open in both directions for all types of vehicular traffic. – Vinay K Shah Nurg (one way): The stretch from Jamanalal Babaj Marg to NCPA Gate No. 04 will be open in both directions for all types of vehicular traffic. Stage alert!

Published: April 1, 2024, 08:37 IST



