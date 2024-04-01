Host mocks Donald Trump product





John Oliver took photos of Donald Trump's “cash grabs,” including photo T-shirts (which read “Not Guilty”), branded cologne, a Bible, mini Trump-emblazoned speakers and gold headphones and sneakers, in Sunday's edition of Last. Week tonight.

The HBO late-night host began the segment by pointing out that Trump had “had some trouble in the courts lately.” Between the defamation judgment of E. Jean Carroll and the New York State fraud case he must pay more than half a billion dollars, but even that doesn't account for the full extent of the financial damages. Apparently, since leaving office, he has spent over $100 million on legal fees alone, which averages over $90,000 a day, none of which is paid with his own money. added Oliver, citing a New York Times report. “In fact, his supporters have gotten a lot of stuff because he has repeatedly used his legal troubles as an excuse to ask for donations, including Tuesday's.”

Oliver then showed a video, which appeared to have low production value, in which Trump told his supporters: “We are fighting. We win. You see what happens. So anything you can do to help financially would be fantastic because we have to beat it whether it's $5, $10 or $100, whatever you can do.

Oliver responded: “This is a man who talks non-stop about being one of the richest men on the planet, begging strangers for money in a hostage video that appears being filmed in a house haunted by the world's cheesiest ghosts.”

Oliver then noted the aforementioned products that Trump is selling to raise money, including the “mini Trump speaker,” which bears the likeness of the Republican presidential candidate (“and I guess it's way too loud and never dies,” Oliver joked) and Trump gold. earphone case”, which solves a fairly common problem. You know how you can never tell which Airpods are yours and which are your friends because all cases look the same? Well, if you get them, you instantly lose all your friends – problem solved.

Oliver added that these products probably won't bring in the half-billion dollars Trump needs.

“What might, however, is a development that took place this week regarding his social media site, Truth Social,” Oliver noted. “It was created to be essentially a right-wing version of Twitter before Twitter essentially became that itself.”

Oliver argued that the platform is a “ripoff” of Twitter (now X), where users have profiles and can follow each other. The platform also allows users to post “truths” and “untruths” and offers advertisements called “sponsored truths.”

“It’s just a deeply dystopian phrase,” Oliver said. “It looks like something George Orwell typed in the first draft in 1984 before thinking, 'That's a bit on the nose.'”

Truth Social is owned by TMTG, or Trump Media and Technology Group, which began trading last week under the symbol DJT. On Tuesday, the first day of trading, the stock jumped 56% to $78 and ended the day at $57.99. Its market capitalization is currently around $8 billion.

“But that value is totally separated from the underlying business, which is a waste,” Oliver said, noting that two of the people involved in creating the platform, Wes Moss and Andy Litinsky, were both fired from Trump's old reality show. The apprentice.

“In fact, when Trump got rid of [Litinsky], he made it clear how much he didn't think about him,” Oliver said, showing a clip of Trump telling the candidate: “Andy, you're just getting beat up. You are being overwhelmed. I don't want someone running one of my companies to get beat up this bad. You are fired.”

Oliver pointed out that the challenge Litinsky was fired for involved designing a new Pepsi bottle. The design in question featured what looked like a globe at the top and bottom, squeezed in the middle by the Pepsi packaging.

“It looks like a globe wearing a belt,” Oliver joked. “It looks like a trophy you win in a geography competition. This is the worst idea Pepsi has ever been associated with, and I remind you they had a commercial where Kendall Jenner used Pepsi to solve racism.

Moss and Litinsky have since been forced out of the company and have sued Trump.

Oliver also pointed out that the platform runs ads, but not those from major sponsors.

“There have been ads for a children's guide to fighting socialism, anti-woke life insurance, ivermectin, the official storming of the Capitol pillow and this bear, who recently lost custody of twins,” he joked. “And one of the reasons they're failing to attract bigger advertisers may be because there just aren't that many people on the platform to advertise to.”

He cited data estimating that Truth Social has just under half a million monthly active users in the United States on iPhones and Android devices, compared to 75 million users on X and 142 million users on Facebook.

“But even that number is declining since its monthly active users are less than half of what they were a year ago,” he added of Truth Social's numbers. “And yet its shares are trading incredibly high because Trump supporters believe that buying it is a way to simultaneously own the libraries, give money to Trump, and, they would say, achieve their goals. -even profits.”

Oliver argued that it is now essentially a meme stock, rising in price based on the same principle as meme stocks like GameStop or AMC Theaters.

“If enough investors buy stocks, they can drive up prices and everyone can get out before the bubble bursts,” he said. “But the GameStop movement was at least nominally about wresting financial power away from the shittiest rich assholes and giving it back to the little guys, whereas this movement is about funneling money from the little guy straight to the shittiest rich asshole ever .”

