Jailed Imran Khan's party plans street protests for him after Eid





Islamabad [Pakistan]April 1: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party on Sunday declared its intention to rally for the release of its founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan after Eid, Dunya News reported.

Lawyer Gohar Ali Khan, PTI president, made the announcement at a rally in Peshawar, saying the founder would be released from jail and citing all cases as political.

“The ideology of the PTI founder will win,” lawyer Gohar was quoted as saying by Dunya News.

“Independence of the judiciary is necessary. There will be resistance on the streets after Eid,” Gohar added.

According to Dunya News, lawyer Gohar claimed that the gang occupying the country had taken away the independence of the judiciary. He vowed to take back the mandate of these “thieves and dacoits”.

The PTI staged a street power show on Sunday to extend its support for the autonomy of the judiciary and the release of party founder Imran Khan, as reported by Geo News.

Earlier, six judges of the Islamabad High Court had written to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) to convene a judicial convention on the issue of accusing the country's spy agencies of interfering in judicial matters.

Gohar Ali Khan, after meeting Imran Khan on March 29 in Adiala jail, said, “PTI will hold a rally for freedom of judiciary on the directives issued by the PTI founder.

Disclaimer: This article has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.

Open in app

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lokmattimes.com/international/jailed-imran-khans-party-plans-street-protests-for-him-after-eid/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos