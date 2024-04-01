'Those who dance on it will repent,' says PM Modi on issue of electoral bond data

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that opposition parties which are feasting on the issue of electoral bond data will soon repent. He added that no system is perfect and any gap can be filled.

Opposition parties, including the grand old Congress, have cited revelations following the Supreme Court order in February this year, which declared the now-defunct system of political financing unconstitutional, to attack the center.

Modi categorically rejected the suggestion that the issuance of electoral bonds caused a setback to his government. “Tell me, what have we done that I consider this a setback? I firmly believe that those who dance on it (the details of the bonds) and are proud of it we will repent,” the Prime Minister told Thanthi TV in an interview.

He added that it was thanks to the electoral bond system that the sources and beneficiaries of political financing could be discovered. Explaining further, the Prime Minister said that if a lead is available today, it is because of the presence of electoral links.

During the interview, he further asked if anyone could tell how much these companies were paying to political parties before the NDA government came to power in 2014. “Can anyone tell me how much these companies were paying to political parties before 2014? Nothing is perfect, imperfections can be resolved,” said the Prime Minister.

Congress attacks BJP over electoral bonds

Meanwhile, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi attacked PM Modi over the now-defunct political finance system. Calling it “legalized extortion”, Gogoi said the system had formalized bribes and was designed as demonetization by the Prime Minister's Office.

Gogoi also claimed that Modi probably had a major business ally who was giving him bad advice. He added that even senior officials are afraid to speak their minds, while adding that India is “on the right path to becoming an Asian autocracy.”

Delhi Minister Atishi said the BJP should allocate the money it received through electoral bonds to charity and public welfare. She added that the saffron party should declare that it would not use the money for election campaigning.

Atishi said, “Most of the money from the companies accused of money laundering came to the BJP in the form of donations through electoral bonds. The Prime Minister said that to distribute this money collected by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), he will have to make a But if you want to distribute or use the money received from these 41 companies accused of money laundering which have done subject to search by IT, CBI and ED, in public interest, then BJP does not need to legislate. beneficiary of this laundered money to the tune of Rs 2,471 crore. The BJP must say that it will not use this money for campaigning.

Electoral Bond Data

The electoral bond system, introduced by the BJP-led central government, was scrapped and declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court in February 2024. This system was put in place to allow citizens to donate to political parties while while preserving anonymity.

After the Supreme Court order, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has made all the information about electoral bonds public. According to this data, many companies involved in criminal cases were among the big buyers of these bonds.

Major Electoral Bond Donors

Top individual donors included ArcelorMittal Chairman Lakshmi Mittal (Rs 35 crore) and Reliance Industries Group Controller Laxmi Das Vallabhdas Merchant (Rs 25 crore), both of whom donated the entire amount of the obligation to the BJP.

Other individual donors who donated only to the BJP are KR Raja JT, Polycab India Chairman and Managing Director Inder Thakurdas Jaisinghani, Rahul Jagannath Joshi and his son Harmesh Rahul Joshi, Raju Kumar Sharma, Saurabh Gupta and Anita Hemant Shah , according to ECI data. .

The Joshi father-son duo sits on the boards of many freight companies. IndiGo's Rahul Bhatia donated Rs 16.2 crore to the Trinamool Congress and Rs 3.8 crore to the National Congress Party. IndiGo and its related entities, however, donated Rs 31 crore to the BJP in May 2019 and Rs 5 crore to the Congress in April 2023.

Ajanta Pharma CEO Rajesh Mannalal Agrawal donated Rs 13 crore – Rs 5 crore each to the BJP and BRS and Rs 3 crore to the Congress. Ajanta Pharma, however, donated Rs 3 crore to the BJP and Rs 1 crore to the Congress. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw of Biocon donated Rs 6 crore – Rs 4 crore to the BJP and Rs 1 crore each to the Janata Dal (secular) and the Congress.

Among the companies that contributed significantly to the BJP coffers through electoral bonds are Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd (Rs 584 crore), Qwik Supply Chain (Rs 375 crore), Vedanta (Rs 230 crore), Bharti Airtel (RS 197 crore) and Madanlal Ltd (Rs 176 crore).

In the case of the Trinamool Congress, Future Gaming and Hotel Services (Rs 542 crore) was the largest donor, followed by Haldia Energy (Rs 281 crore), Dhariwal Infrastructure (Rs 90 crore), MKJ Enterprises (Rs 46 crore) and Avees Trading (Rs 46 million).

For the Congress, Vedanta (Rs 125 crore) was the largest donor, followed by Western UP Power Transmission Company (Rs 110 crore), MKJ Enterprises (Rs 91.6 crore), Yashoda Super Specialty Hospital (Rs 64 crore) and Avees Trading Finance Pvt. Ltd (Rs 53 crore).