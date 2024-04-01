Jokowi injects Rp6 trillion capital into Wika to carry out national strategic projects





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) signed Government Regulation (PP) Number 15 of 2024 regarding additions Equity participation Republic of Indonesia. In this regulation, the President approved the addition capital participation For PT Wijaya Karya Tbk (PT Language). According to a copy of PP number 15 which was uploaded to the official website of the Secretariat of State, Monday (1/4/2024), the additional participation in state capital is a maximum of 6 trillion IDR. Then, the state capital provided comes from the 2024 State Revenue and Expenditure Budget (APBN). Read also: Jokowi determines PIK and BSD City as new PSNs The amount of additional value of the state capital participation is determined by the Minister of Finance (Menkeu) based on the results of the implementation of the issuance of new shares submitted by the Minister of Business of State (BUMN). The PP also explains that additional capital participation for PT language one of which is to increase the capacity of the company in order to supplement national strategic project (PSN). Then, PP Number 15 of 2024 will come into force on the date of promulgation, which is March 28, 2024. Also read: Basuki targets 32 PSN missions for PUPR ministry to be completed this year Previously, President Jokowi approved the development of 14 new PSNs in several regions. This approval was discussed in an internal meeting with ministers on March 18, 2024. The development of the 14 new PSNs will be carried out in a number of regions, namely Riau Islands, Banten Islands and the Special Capital Region (DKI) Jakarta. Then, West Java, East Java, East Kalimantan, Central Sulawesi and Southeast Sulawesi. Also read: AHY ready to provide land for 14 new PSNs, their status must be clean and clear

Listen latest news And Featured News we are directly on your phone. Choose your favorite channel to access news from the Kompas.com WhatsApp channel: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaFPbedBPzjZrk13HO3D. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp app.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2024/04/01/12313551/jokowi-suntik-modal-rp-6-triliun-ke-wika-untuk-selesaikan-proyek-strategis The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos