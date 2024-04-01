Thousands of Muslims attend PM Modi's rally in Meerut, UP: BJP





Meerut (UP): Thousands of people from the Muslim community, some of whom were part of a motorcycle rally, attended the election rally addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Sunday, minority wing leaders said of the BJP. “A little over 10,000 Muslims attended the election rally. Most of them were from Meerut district,” said Javed Malik, president of the Minority Morcha of the UP BJP's western unit. “There is a craze among people for Modi ji. People who have benefited from the various programs of the Center have come here to listen to him. Those who have seen the works of Modi ji and Yogi (Adityanath) ji, and those who wanted to see Modi ji. ji came here,” Malik said PTI here. Sameer Khan, in-charge of Minority Morcha of UP BJP for Meerut Lok Sabha seat, who also attended the rally, said a motorcycle march was taken out from Gandhibagh to the rally venue with active participation of 100 bikers. “The level of enthusiasm among participants in the motorcycle rally was high,” Khan said, adding that people now feel much safer in Meerut city. People who took part in the Prime Minister's survey said they were excited about the event. “The reason for this enthusiasm is that in the last ten years, the Samajwadi Party, BSP and Congress have never questioned the welfare of citizens,” said Anjum Nizami, who heads a redress unit batteries here. Yunus Saifi, a resident of Meerut South assembly segment, claimed that the BJP would win a majority of the Lok Sabha seats in the state. Dilshad Ahmad, a veterinary doctor who came from Bijnor to attend the rally, said that along with him, around 300 people had come to listen to Prime Minister Modi. “There has been a significant change in mindset among the people about the BJP. A large number of beneficiaries of various government schemes, including Ayushman Yojana and Awas Yojana, are Muslims. This election rally will certainly send a strong message to the public” , did he declare. said. BJP's Malik also said that “the participation of such a large number of Muslims in the election rally clearly suggests a significant shift in the community towards the BJP.” He added that the Meerut Lok Sabha constituency has a significant number of Muslim voters. Malik said that in the 2019 elections, the alliance of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), SP and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) had achieved successes in the Muslim-majority region of western UP. But this time, the political equations have completely changed, he says. Lok Sabha constituencies in western UP with significant Muslim population are Rampur (42 percent), Amroha (32 percent), Saharpur (30 percent), Bijnor, Nagina and Moradabad (28 percent each ), Muzaffarnagar (27 percent). percent), Kairana and Meerut (23 percent each) and Sambhal (22 percent). Apart from this, Muslim voters constitute 19 percent of the voting population in Bulandshahr, Baghpat and Aligarh. Around 15.34 million people are eligible to vote in Uttar Pradesh, a politically crucial state with 80 Lok Sabha seats, where elections will be held in seven phases starting April 19. According to the electoral calendar, eight parliamentary constituencies will vote in the first phase on April 19. These are Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina (SC), Moradabad, Rampur and Pilibhit. In the 2019 general elections, the BJP won 62 seats and its ally Apna Dal (S) two seats, fending off the challenge from the SP-BSP-RLD alliance. The BSP is the biggest gainer in the alliance with 10 seats. Akhilesh Yadav's SP won five seats while the RLD could not open its account at the polls. The Congress won the only Raebareli seat from which Sonia Gandhi had contested. (Published March 31, 2024, 4:06 p.m. EAST)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/india/thousands-of-muslims-attend-pm-modi-rally-in-ups-meerut-bjp-2959505 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos